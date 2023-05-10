The bone chilling premise for the upcoming horror thriller, Run Rabbit Run, asks a foreboding question – what if the people we love could come back after death? Ahead of the film's premiere on June 28, Netflix has released the official trailer for the mother-daughter thriller from Emmy-nominated director Daina Reid.

The trailer opens with an inquisitive young Mia brimming with questions while sat in the backseat of her mother's car. "Can people come back?" she asks. When probed by her mother to explain her inquiry, her reply sets the tone for a foreboding turn of events. "From where they go when they die," young Mia replied. Soon after, her mother Sarah, portrayed by Succession's Sarah Snook begins to offer up a bit of family history, but that seems to unravel a can of worms Sarah is not ready to handle. Being a fertility doctor who has strong beliefs about life, she sees that understanding increasingly tested as her young daughter begins to display multiple signs of disturbing behavior.

Mia's disturbing signs include having similar character traits and memory recollections as Sarah's sister, Alice who went missing years ago when she was aged seven, the same age as young Mia. While Sarah believes that her daughter is just fooling around pretending to be her late aunt, Mia seems to be pretty convinced and her actions, including a fondness for wild rabbits just like Alice, gradually begin to terrify an already isolated mother who soon begins to live out a bleak nightmare. The strain on their relationship begins to show as old memories, the family would have preferred stayed buried begin to re-emerge.

The Team Behind Run Rabbit Run

Run Rabbit Run is led by Snook who landed the lead role as a replacement to Elisabeth Moss in the upcoming Australian horror thriller. Moss had to drop out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Run Rabbit Run is a screenwriting debut for author Hannah Kent and the thriller is directed by Reid whose credits include directing episodes in The Handmaid’s Tale, Space Force, and The Shining Girls. The film's cast sees Lily LaTorre star as young Mia with Damon Herriman and Emmy-winner Greta Scacchi rounding off the cast. The Australian original horror thriller which was filmed down under has drawn comparisons with past Australian horror films such The Babadook and the more recent Relic. Reid and Snook serve as executive producers alongside Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakian, Deanne Weir, Olivia Humphrey, Jack Christian, D.J. McPherson, Jake Carter and Katie Anderson.

Run Rabbit Run is set to arrive Netflix on June 28. Watch the trailer below: