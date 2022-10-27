We've all likely been on bad dates. Most are so boring they are forgotten the next day. Some are so terrible they must be shared with friends as cautionary tales. And then there are those nightmarish enough that they become the stuff of horror movies. In Run Sweetheart Run, Cherie, an executive secretary and single mom played by Ella Balinska (Charlie's Angels) agrees to go on a blind date set up by her doting boss (Clark Gregg). After a romantic dinner, Cherie’s charming date Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) invites Cherie to his house for a nightcap. Instead of a romantic spark, she gets fire and brimstone instead. Soon, Cherie bolts out the door and flees for her life, running in the streets with her shoes off and her dress ripped. Prince Charming, it turns out, is a prince of darkness and Cherie will spend the night just trying to stay alive.

Director Shana Feste used a horrific date she had in her early 20s as inspiration for her horror movie Run Sweetheart Run. As Feste recalls, she once went on a date with a man “who looked incredible on paper” but “it went bad very quickly,” and she ended up running out of his house in the Hollywood Hills barefoot without her phone and purse. “That night was terrifying and illuminating,” she says. “People that I didn’t think were going to help me did help me, and the people I thought were going to help me didn’t really help me so much as they could have. It was almost — what happened on foot, going back to my house — worse than what happened on the date.” Feste also serves as a producer on the film under her Quiet Girl Productions banner. Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, Effie T. Brown, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik Entertainment also serve as producers. Aside from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Flight Attendant), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You), and Dayo Okeniyi (See).

If all that sounds up your alley, read on to find out how you can watch the movie. But first, check out this video of Collider's interview with the director and stars of Run Sweetheart Run.

What Is Run Sweetheart Run About?

Here is the official synopsis:

Initially apprehensive when her boss insists she meet with one of his most important clients, single mom Cherie (Ella Balinska) is relieved and excited when she meets charismatic Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). The influential businessman defies expectations and sweeps Cherie off her feet. But at the end of the night, when the two are alone together, he reveals his true, violent nature. Battered and terrified, she flees for her life, beginning a relentless game of cat-and-mouse with a blood-thirsty assailant hell-bent on her utter destruction. In this edge-of-your-seat dark thriller, Cherie finds herself in the crosshairs of a conspiracy stranger and more evil than she could have ever imagined.

When Is Run Sweetheart Run Coming Out?

Perfectly timed for couples planning their Halloween dates, Run Sweetheart Run will be released worldwide on October 28, 2022,

Is Run Sweetheart Run Streaming or in Theaters?

The only place you'll be able to watch Run Sweetheart Run when it premieres is on Prime Video. It has taken two long years for Run Sweetheart Run to make it to Prime Video. The film made its world debut at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival where it was noted for its relatable premise, popcorn movie appeal, and committed actors. The movie was originally set to release on May 8, 2020, but was pulled from the schedule after pandemic-related theater closures.

