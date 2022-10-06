Prime Video unveiled the trailer for the Blumhouse horror film Run Sweetheart Run, and it doesn't bode well for Ella Balinska. She plays Cherie, a single mom who gets set up with one of her company's most influential clients, the handsome and charismatic business mogul Ethan (Pilou Asbæk). After being totally blown away by him, she agrees to come home with him at the end of the night. It's when the two are finally alone that he reveals his true colors to her, however.

By all measures, the trailer bills the film as a cheesy Hallmark romance at first with Cherie beating out her colleagues for a chance to meet Ethan. They have a magical evening together, enjoying Sushi, having fun at a party, and eventually ending the night together at Ethan's place. As soon as that Blumhouse logo shows up though, the other shoe drops and Cherie runs out of Ethan's house bloodied and panicked. Ethan is not the charming gentleman he seemed but rather a killer interested in re-enacting The Most Dangerous Game with Cherie. There's an almost supernatural quality to him given his ability to pop out of nowhere and track his prey by her scent. If she survives the night though, she's free to go.

By all indications, Ethan has plenty of experience hunting down women. Cherie isn't one to back down from a fight though. With the help of another survivor of his game who trains her to fight back, she transforms from a helpless victim running down the street with no shoes to a suited-up, headband-wearing warrior. She tries to elude the monstrous man and even attempts to take him down, but the ending of the trailer all but confirms that Ethan is no ordinary creep but some monstrous being with a taste and smell for blood.

Image via Prime Video

Run Sweetheart Run has been on the shelf for some time after its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, its festival run was cut short and its theatrical release was canceled outright. Amazon acquired it in May 2020 with hopes of releasing it on Prime Video, though they've sat on the film until now. Its brief time in front of festival-goers was still relatively successful as it currently holds a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film hails from Dirty Diana and Endless Love writer/director Shana Feste with Keith Josef Adkins and Kellee Terrell also having writing credits. Producing alongside Feste were Effie T. Brown, Jason Blum, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones. Rounding out the cast opposite Balinska and Asbæk are Shohreh Aghdashloo, Clark Gregg, Dayo Okeniyi, and Betsy Brandt.

Run Sweetheart Run premieres on Prime Video on October 28. Check out the trailer and a stylish poster that shows Cherie running down the street from her tormentor below.