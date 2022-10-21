Following up to the trailer released earlier this month, Prime Video shared with Collider an exclusive clip from their upcoming thriller Run Sweetheart Run. The story centers around a girl who gets set up with one of her company's most influential clients. After hitting it off with him, however, she is shocked when the mogul reveals his true colors to her. The movie is set to premiere in just a week, on October 28.

The clip reveals a pivotal moment in the story, in which lead character Cherie (Ella Balinska) seeks refuge in the house of her boss – the one who set her up with the dangerous man. James (Clark Gregg) seems willing to help, but there’s something strange about his behavior. If the way he treats his wife Judy (Betsy Brandt) is any indication, there’s a possibility that Cherie isn’t in a safe space at all. To top it off, the final line of the clip is a punch to the stomach.

In addition, the clip suggests that Run Sweetheart Run will be filled with sinister moments that make you feel uncomfortable and also make you wonder what is the deal of some characters. Like that moment in the trailer in which Ethan (Pilou Asbæk) seems to make a gesture to the camera that is heavy with meaning. Whatever the answers are, we’ll figure them all out when the thriller premieres next week.

Run Sweetheart Run is directed by Shana Feste, who previously helmed Boundaries, Endless Love, and Country Strong. Feste also pens the screenplay along with Keith Josef Adkins (The Good Fight) and Kellee Terrell (Goodnight My Love). The cast also features Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse) and Dayo Okeniyi (Shades of Blue).

Back when the movie had a (really) early screening in Sundance, Feste talked to Collider about the movie and revealed that the story is deeply personal. During the interview, the director commented on the real-life event that inspired the story and what she hopes her movie will achieve:

“It’s actually strange to say a horror film is deeply personal, but this is probably the most personal film I’ve ever made. It started with a blind date that I went on, and I was so excited and the guy looked amazing on paper. We went back to his house, it was not amazing… I ended up running out [from his house] without my shoes, without my purse, without my phone… and I ran from Hollywood Hills to West Los Angeles where I was living. […] I wanted to create something that women would really relate to.”

Prime Video premieres Run Sweetheart Run on October 28. You can watch the clip below:

Check out the official synopsis here: