HBO has released the full trailer for their upcoming series Run. Created by Vicky Jones and co-executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the half-hour comedy series follows two former college sweethearts who text “RUN” to each other and meet up on a train to fulfill a pact they made 17 years earlier.
I’m incredibly excited about this one because I’m such a massive fan of Gleeson and Wever. Both actors have incredible range, and I’m eager to see them play off each other. Gleeson may be the bigger “name” because of his role in Star Wars, but he’s also been excellent in The Little Stranger, Brooklyn, Ex Machina, Calvary, and About Time. As for Wever, I’m now a massive fan after seeing her turn in Unbelievable as well as her minor role in Marriage Story to where I’m cursing myself that I haven’t seen Godless yet. These are two powerhouse actors leading an HBO series, and I hope this series gets the attention it deserves.
Check out the Run trailer below. The series premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30pm ET/PT
Here’s the official synopsis for Run:
Created, written and executive produced by Vicky Jones, HBO’s new half-hour comedy series RUN, debuting SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years earlier.
Executive produced by Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins, Kate Dennis, Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill of Wigwam Films. Run is produced by eOne, the studio behind the acclaimed HBO limited series Sharp Objects.