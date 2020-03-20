‘Run’ Trailer Sees Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever Fleeing from Their Problems

HBO has released the full trailer for their upcoming series Run. Created by Vicky Jones and co-executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the half-hour comedy series follows two former college sweethearts who text “RUN” to each other and meet up on a train to fulfill a pact they made 17 years earlier.

I’m incredibly excited about this one because I’m such a massive fan of Gleeson and Wever. Both actors have incredible range, and I’m eager to see them play off each other. Gleeson may be the bigger “name” because of his role in Star Wars, but he’s also been excellent in The Little Stranger, Brooklyn, Ex Machina, Calvary, and About Time. As for Wever, I’m now a massive fan after seeing her turn in Unbelievable as well as her minor role in Marriage Story to where I’m cursing myself that I haven’t seen Godless yet. These are two powerhouse actors leading an HBO series, and I hope this series gets the attention it deserves.

Check out the Run trailer below. The series premieres on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30pm ET/PT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Run: