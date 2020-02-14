‘Run’ Trailer Reveals HBO’s Comedy-Thriller Starring Domnhall Gleeson and Merritt Wever

HBO has released the first trailer for Run, a comedy-thriller series starring Domnhall Gleeson (Star Wars, Ex Machina) and Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Godless). That’s already one heck of a duo, but Run also comes from the team behind Fleabag, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and long-time collaborator Vicky Jones serving as executive producers. Jones is writing the show, while Waller-Bridge is set to guest star. Kate Dennis, who has helmed episodes of shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, GLOW, and Fear the Walking Dead, directed the pilot.

Run follows suburbanite Ruby Richardson (Wever) as she walks away from her ordinary life and fulfills a pact she made 17 years ago with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson): If either of them texted the other “RUN”, they’d meet up at Grand Central Station and travel across America together. This honestly looks like another quality home run for HBO, and that’s something you can believe because of the names both in front of and behind the camera. Waller-Bridge and Jones’ work on Fleabag speaks for itself, Wever is a two-time Emmy-winning force, and Gleeson is one of the most consistently great young actors working today.

Joining the leading pair are co-stars Rich Sommer (Mad Men) as Ruby’s husband, Tamara Podemski (Coroner) as police detective Babe Cloud, and Archie Panjabi (I Know This Much Is True) as Billy’s former PA.

Check out the trailer below. Run premieres on HBO Sunday, April 12.

