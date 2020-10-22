ATTN: Fans of The Act, Hulu is bringing you another tale of twisted mother-daughter dynamics and Munchausen by proxy with their upcoming thriller Run. Internet darling and always exceptional actor Sarah Paulson stars as Diane, a superimposing and controlling mother to Chloe (Kiera Allen), who has spent her life chronically unwell and stuck by her mother’s side. But when Chloe discovers her mom’s been keeping some grim secrets to keep her daughter by her side, her only choice is to… run.
Paulson’s pretty much all you need to get me to hit play these days, but Run also has my attention as the second feature from Aneesh Chaganty, who made a hell of a debut with his taut 2018 thriller Searching. Chaganty again co-wrote the script with Searching co-writer Sev Ohanian, and I’m super curious to see what the filmmaker does with a more traditional-styled thriller after he set a new bar for the so-called “Screenlife” approach (aka, movies that take place entirely on a device screen) with Searching. Run made its world premiere at the inaugural Nightstream Film Festival this year, and early responses sounded pretty dang solid.
Run drops on Hulu on November 30. Check out the trailer below, followed by the official synopsis.
Here’s the official synopsis for Run:
They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.