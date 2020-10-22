‘Run’ Trailer: Sarah Paulson Gets Twisted in Hulu’s New Thriller from the Director of ‘Searching’

ATTN: Fans of The Act, Hulu is bringing you another tale of twisted mother-daughter dynamics and Munchausen by proxy with their upcoming thriller Run. Internet darling and always exceptional actor Sarah Paulson stars as Diane, a superimposing and controlling mother to Chloe (Kiera Allen), who has spent her life chronically unwell and stuck by her mother’s side. But when Chloe discovers her mom’s been keeping some grim secrets to keep her daughter by her side, her only choice is to… run.

Paulson’s pretty much all you need to get me to hit play these days, but Run also has my attention as the second feature from Aneesh Chaganty, who made a hell of a debut with his taut 2018 thriller Searching. Chaganty again co-wrote the script with Searching co-writer Sev Ohanian, and I’m super curious to see what the filmmaker does with a more traditional-styled thriller after he set a new bar for the so-called “Screenlife” approach (aka, movies that take place entirely on a device screen) with Searching. Run made its world premiere at the inaugural Nightstream Film Festival this year, and early responses sounded pretty dang solid.

Run drops on Hulu on November 30. Check out the trailer below, followed by the official synopsis. Check out our picks for the best thrillers on Hulu right now here.

Here’s the official synopsis for Run: