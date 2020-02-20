Sarah Paulson Loses Her Whole Dang Mind In First Trailer for Aneesh Chaganty’s ‘Run’

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Run, the horror/thriller from Searching filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty. The film stars Sarah Paulson as a high-key insane mother who dominates every aspect of her daughter’s (Kiera Allen) life.
Chaganty made one heck of a debut with Searching, the 2018 computer-screen mystery-thriller starring John Cho, so it’ll be interesting to see him keep that momentum going. This looks twisty as hell, and of course, the main draw is seeing Paulson, one of the most talented performers working today, channeling her best Mommie Dearest. Last year, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff visited the set of Run and got the scoop on what drives the film’s story.
“The relationship between Mother and Daughter, which is at the crux of the film, evolves in a really interesting way. There is a lot of suspicion and mistrust and secrecy and you never quite know what reality is. It’s kind of hard to get your footing in this movie and know what’s true or not and so that’s really interesting for me to play from the perspective of my character of not knowing quite what’s real and how much I can trust and what’s at stake.”
Check out the trailer below. Run hits theaters on May 8. Yes, that is Mother’s Day.
Here is the official synopsis for Run:
They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.