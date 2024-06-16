The Big Picture Runaway Train explores the intense, lasting effects the prison system can have on a person.

The film was originally intended as Akira Kurosawa's Hollywood debut, but was later helmed by Konchalovsky.

Jon Voight and Eric Roberts deliver powerful, untamed performances.

Before there was Unstoppable and before there was Speed, there was Runaway Train. Like those films, Andrei Konchalovsky's 1985 adventure yarn pits man against machine, which is, in this case, an unmanned locomotive barreling through the freezing Alaskan wilderness. On the surface, there isn't much separating it from other action flicks the Cannon Group released under the leadership of Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus. Reading the plot details, you'd almost expect this to star one of Golan and Globus's favorite leading men: Chuck Norris or Sylvester Stallone. What's fascinating about Runaway Train, which was based on a screenplay by Akira Kurosawa, is how it uses that simple premise to say something about the human condition.

What Is 'Runaway Train' About?

Jon Voight stars as Oscar "Manny" Manheim, a convicted bank robber serving time in a maximum security prison in the remotest part of Alaska. Manny has been locked in solitary confinement for three years after several escape attempts, and when he's released back into the general prison population, Warden Ranken (John P. Ryan) puts a hit out on his life. He breaks out with fellow inmate Buck McGeehy (Eric Roberts), and the two brave the elements to find their way onto a departing train. When the conductor drops dead from a heart attack, Manny, Buck, and railway worker Sara (Rebecca De Mornay) find themselves speeding towards a collision with a chemical plant. As they try to make their way to the front of the train, the film reveals itself to be about the dehumanization individuals face at the hands of our institutions, and the ways in which man must fight back against their animal instincts.

'Runaway Train' Was Meant To Be Akira Kurosawa's First Hollywood Movie

The origins of Runaway Train date all the way back to 1966, when it was announced as Kurosawa's American filmmaking debut. The Japanese movie master had gained the attention of Western audiences with acclaimed titles such as Rashomon, Seven Samurai, and High and Low, and he had big plans for his first Hollywood feature, which was to be shot in 70mm and color (another first for the director). Yet even as a co-production between Kurosawa Productions, Ltd., and Joseph E. Levine's Embassy Pictures, the film proved to be too expensive an endeavor and was postponed indefinitely before being shelved entirely. Kurosawa was eventually hired by 20th Century Fox to direct the Japanese sections of their WWII epic Tora! Tora! Tora!, but never ended up directing that or any Hollywood feature.

Kurosawa eventually returned to Japan, where he directed the late-career masterpieces Kagemusha, Ran, and Dreams. While one can only imagine what his version of Runaway Train would have looked like, his fingerprints are still on the film that Konchalovsky ended up making. "The design is still Kurosawa's," the Russian-born filmmaker said, according to The New York Times. "The concentration of energy and passion, the existential point of view, and the image of the train as something -- perhaps civilization -- out of control." Indeed, the train can be seen as a metaphor for the same prison that Manny and Buck ran away from, as the situation it places them in tests the limits of their humanity.

Jon Voight and Eric Roberts Are Pushed to the Edge in ‘Runaway Train’

Among the first images we see in Runaway Train are of a prison so decrepit and dilapidated that it might as well be a gulag. It's a place that seems to be constantly on the verge of collapse, filled with trash, puddles of water, and raging fires. The conditions aren't fit for an animal, let alone a human, and the treatment leads to the inmates acting out in violent ways. (In an early scene, Buck brutally boxes a fellow prisoner played by Danny Trejo, in his acting debut.) Manny is barely out of solitary one day before another prisoner attacks him with a knife, wounding his hand. Society has left these men with nothing, and as Manny and Buck fight to survive aboard the runaway train, they can't help but realize that their lives aren't worth saving to begin with.

When Manny breaks out, he may leave his prison clothes behind, but the inhumanity that's been built up through years behind bars remains intact, as witnessed by the ways he manipulates his less-seasoned companion. As the train careens wildly down the tracks, the two become increasingly desperate to get to the front car, where Sara claims there's a kill switch. Unable to climb the icy train exterior himself due to his injured hand, Manny encourages Buck to do it, jeopardizing his life. The two engage in a brutal fight, with Sara taking Buck's side as Manny becomes more sadistic and heartless. The instinct to survive, built up after years in solitary confinement with his door welded shut, has caused him to lose almost every shred of empathy for anyone but himself.

As the railway company tries to stop the train, Warden Ranken tries to hop aboard via a helicopter. Seeing his tormentor flying above sparks something within Manny, and he puts his life at risk in order to save Buck and Sara. For Manny, breaking out of prison wasn't just about gaining his literal freedom from behind bars, but his metaphorical one as well. In his final moments, he proves he isn't the animal society has tried to turn him into.

'Runaway Train' Takes the Action Genre to Shakespearean Levels

Runaway Train ends with two quotes from William Shakespeare's historical play Richard III:

"No beast so fierce but knows some touch of pity." "But I know none, and therefore am no beast."

There aren't many action films that could end with Shakespeare quotes and keep a straight face, yet Runaway Train earns that right by being more than just a fun thrill ride. (It's doubly fitting considering how many Kurosawa films were adapted from Shakespeare plays.) Like the best work of the director who originally planned to make it, it uses the structure and expectations of a genre film to explore deeper themes and reveal surprising facets of human beings. Its characters were so greatly realized that Voight and Roberts earned Oscar nominations for their performances, which tends to be a rarity for action movies. (Voight even won the Golden Globe over eventual Oscar victor William Hurt in Kiss of the Spider Woman.) The fact that it is also an effective thriller about a runaway train is just the icing (or in this case, icicles?) on top of an already richly baked cake.

