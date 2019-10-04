‘Runaways’ Season 3 Trailer Sees the Arrival of Cloak and Dagger

0

Hulu has released the trailer for the third season of Runaways, the streamer’s Marvel Comics series based on the characters created by Brian K. Vaughn and Adrian Alphona. As to be expected from a series that casually features a whole-ass dinosaur as a main character, there’s a lot to take in during this brief teaser—”You think the aliens are inside our parents?” isn’t even a little out of place—but the big news is the arrival of Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt), better known as Cloak and Dagger.

The characters are on-loan from their own self-titled Freeform series, Cloak & Dagger. The cross-over was announced back in August, with Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb saying, “Having these young heroes crossover allows fans of both shows to see the adventure everyone has been waiting for and we’ve only hinted at.”

Check out the trailer below. All ten episodes of Runaways season 3 hit Hulu on Friday, December 13. The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, and Ryan Sands.

Here is the official synopsis for Runaways season 3: