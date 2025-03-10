A new look at Edgar Wright on the set of The Running Man has been revealed. The filmmaker who recently tackled Last Night in Soho is more than ready to return to the big screen with his latest story. Wright can be seen very focused on the set of the production that will feature Glen Powell as Ben Richards, a character who will do everything in his power to survive the titular game show where people are hunted down for entertainment. There's no time to waste for the protagonists of the first film directed by Edgar Wright in four years.

The Running Man will be based on Stephen King's novel of the same name. The book was written under the author's pseudonym, Richard Bachman. The story of the book is centered around a television game show where people are hunted down for the entertainment of the audience. The contestant who manages to walk away with their life wins an impressive cash prize. Amusingly enough, the dystopian premise of the original 1982 novel takes place in 2025. The Running Man is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on November 7, 2025, making it a strong box office prospect for the start of the holiday season.

The Running Man will feature a very talented cast that will be seen alongside Glen Powell in this action-packed adventure. Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra and Michael Cera have officially joined the project. Cera will be reunited with Edgar Wright after starring as the protagonist of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Colman Domingo was recently announced as the latest addition of the cast. The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star will step into the shoes of the game show's host.

The Return of Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright will direct a movie for the first time in four years. The filmmaker is known around the world for the accelerated pace and striking visual style of his stories. Last Night in Soho dropped viewers right in the middle of a psychological horror narrative in which Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) shared a spooky connection with Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Baby Driver introduced Miles (Ansel Elgort) as a skilled thief and an unpredictable character. It remains to be seen how Edgar Wright will use Glen Powell's magnetic charm to hook audiences into the premise of The Running Man.

The Running Man will premiere in theaters in the United States on November 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.