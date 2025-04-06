Glen Powell just dropped a major update on his upcoming remake of a classic action movie. Powell is set to star in The Running Man, which is coming to theaters on November 7 and is a remake of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film of the same name. The thriller is set in a dystopian America where a falsely convicted policeman has a chance to earn his freedom when he is forced to compete in a game show that sees convicts, runners, and more fight to the death. Powell recently sat down with People Magazine to promote his upcoming line of condiments, Smash Kitchen, and he confirmed that Schwarzenegger gave them the go-ahead to make the movie:

“Arnold gave us his blessing. Patrick Schwarzenegger is a great friend of mine, and I asked Patrick if I could talk to Arnold and I hadn’t seen Arnold since we shot Expendables in Bulgaria. Arnold gave us his full blessing, and we get to give Arnold a very specific fun gift from the movie in a couple of weeks here. So I’m very excited to see him."

Remakes can be incredibly hit or miss, often depending on the involvement of the original creators, but it’s good to hear that Schwarzenegger was happy to let Powell be the next to bring the famous Stephen King novel to the big screen. The original Running Man was directed by Paul Michael King in 1987, and Edgar Wright was brought on to direct the remake. Wright is best known for his work on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Shaun of the Dead, and Baby Driver. Joining Powell in The Running Man is Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), William H. Macy (Shameless), Michael Cera (Superbad), David Zayas (Dexter), and more. Wright penned the screenplay for The Running Man with Michael Bacall.

What Is Glen Powell Famous For?