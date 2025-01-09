Edgar Wright's new vision of The Running Man now has its host. Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo is the latest cast member to join the dystopian science fiction thriller. Deadline reports that Domingo will play the host of the titular high-stakes game show.

The film, which is based on the 1982 Stephen King novel of the same name, centers around Ben Richards, a desperate man who signs up for The Running Man, a twisted game show in which he must evade his homicidal pursuers to earn enough money to save his ailing daughter. It was previously loosely adapted into a 1987 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, in which the role of The Running Man's host, Damon Killian, was played by real-life Family Feud host Richard Dawson. Dawson's lugubrious, sadistic performance, an exaggeration of his game show persona, was widely acclaimed. In the novel, which Wright's adaptation will hew more closely to, Dan Killian is just the executive who runs The Running Man; Josh Brolin will play that role in Wright's film. You'll be able to see Domingo emcee the carnage and chaos of The Running Man when it hits theaters November 7, 2025.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'The Running Man'?

Glen Powell, fresh off his triumphant 2024 of Twisters and Hit Man, will star as resourceful everyman Ben Richards. His wife, Sheila, will be played by Jayme Lawson (The Batman), while Brolin will play antagonistic producer Dan Killian, the mastermind of The Running Man. Katy O'Brian (Love Lies Bleeding) and Daniel Ezra (All American) will play fellow contestants, while Karl Glusman (The Bikeriders) and Lee Pace (Foundation) will play the hunters stalking them. It will also star Michael Cera (Barbie), William H. Macy (Fargo), Emilia Jones (CODA), David Zayas (Dexter), and Sean Hayes (Will & Grace). The film is directed by Wright, making it his first narrative feature since 2021's Last Night in Soho. He will also co-write the script with Michael Bacall (21 Jump Street), who he previously collaborated with on Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Since breaking out on Fear the Walking Dead and Euphoria, Domingo has been a constant presence on both the big and small screens. Last year, he starred in Ethan Coen's Drive-Away Dolls, the Netflix series The Madness, and the awards contender Sing Sing, and has a busy slate ahead of him; he'll star as Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson in Micheal, and in Tina Fey's reimagining of The Four Seasons. He'll also lend his voice to the Russo Brothers' The Electric State, and the Disney+ animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Running Man will premiere in theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.