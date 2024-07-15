The Big Picture Get ready for a whimsical adventure in Running on Empty, a quirky rom-com coming to theaters and VOD next month.

The stellar cast includes Lucy Hale, Keir Gilchrist, Jim Gaffigan, Francesca Eastwood, and more.

Embrace life's spontaneity with Mortimer (Gilchrist) on his quest for meaning in our exclusive trailer below.

Collider is excited to reveal the first poster and trailer for the upcoming film Running on Empty, directed and written by Daniel André. The quirky romantic comedy is set to hit theaters on August 9, with a VOD release on August 27. Running on Empty follows Mortimer, an odd but clever young man living a mundane life in California’s San Fernando Valley. His routine existence is disrupted when he receives life-changing news, prompting him to make the most of every day. Mort sets off on a spirited quest to find meaning in his life and discovers the girl of his dreams along the way.

Lucy Hale, known for her role as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, plays a central character in Running on Empty. Hale has also showcased her range in films like Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island. Joining her is Keir Gilchrist, who gained recognition for his portrayal of Sam Gardner in Netflix’s Atypical.

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, will also appear as she continues to make a name for herself with roles in films like M.F.A. and Old. Meanwhile, Rhys Coiro, best known for playing Billy Walsh on Entourage, brings his distinct energy to the cast. Jay Pharoah, formerly of Saturday Night Live, infuses the film with his comedic talent, as seen in 2 Minutes of Fame.

Who Else Is in 'Running on Empty'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dustin Milligan, beloved for his role as Ted Mullens on Schitt's Creek, also features alongside the likes of Dylan Flashner, known for roles in The Card Counter and Reagan, and newcomer Lisa Yaro. Monica Potter, acclaimed for her work in Patch Adams and Along Came a Spider, lends her experience, and comedy legend Jim Gaffigan promises to deliver laughs, known for his stand-up specials and roles in Chappaquiddick and Troop Zero.

Produced by an impressive team including Savoy Brummer, Robert Chan, Ruben Islas, and others, with executive producers Robert Ogden Barnum, Greg Lauritano, Daniel Andre, Lucas Jarach, and Luke Daniels, Running on Empty is crafted with a mix of whimsy and heart.

Get your first look at this delightful adventure by watching our exclusive trailer above. Expect a blend of humor, romance, and moments that celebrate the joys and quirks of life. Running on Empty invites viewers to embrace the spontaneity of life. Don’t miss it in theaters on August 9 and on VOD on August 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.