Netflix's newest sitcom, Running Point, has only been out for a couple of weeks, and it has happily already been renewed for another season. The series follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), a woman whose wealthy family owns the fictional Los Angeles Waves. Isla works for the team, but her brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), is the president of the team. When Cam has to step down, he puts Isla in charge in his place, and she has to prove herself over the course of the first season.

Running Point is such an enjoyable watch for a number of reasons, including its funny dialogue and its number of interesting and surprising storylines. What really makes the show are the characters, though. From Isla's family, to the players on the Waves, to everyone else involved in helping out with the team, the characters are all very funny and compelling. These are the 10 best Running Point characters, ranked.