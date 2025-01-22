Less than a year after we got a glimpse of the fun to come in Running Point via its first images, Netflix has finally announced the premiere date for the Los Angeles Lakers-themed comedy starring Kate Hudson and Max Greenfield. On Thursday, February 27, the series debuts on the streamer with ten episodes from Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen.

Created by the aforementioned trio alongside Elaine Ko, who exited in January 2024, Running Point focuses on a Jeanie Buss-like woman (Hudson) who takes over as president of a Los Angeles basketball team. For context, Buss is the LA Lakers controlling owner and president who also executive produces the series. Its official logline reads:

"When a scandal forces her brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job."

In addition to Hudson and Greenfield, Running Point stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, and Jay Ellis. Other EPs attached to the sports project are Hudson, Howard Klein (3 Arts Entertainment), Buss, and Linda Rambis. Furthermore, Mindy Kaling’s Kaling International produces in partnership with Warner Bros. Television, where she is under an overall deal.

How Did ‘Running Point’ Come Together?

It’s been about four years since Running Point was announced, but at the time, it had no title and was only described as a project inspired by the Lakers and created by Kaling. In May 2024, it was given its official title, months after a new creative team came on board due to Ko’s exit. Hudson joined the comedy in January of the same year alongside Tarver, MacArthur, and Hanks, among others, while filming began the following month in Los Angeles. In March, Greenfield was cast in the Netflix series before Ellis and Scott Evans were added in May and June, respectively.

Running Point lands on Netflix on February 27.

