The release of Netflix's newest sitcom, Running Point, has been a great thing for comedy and romance fans. The series follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), a woman from a wealthy family who owns Los Angeles' basketball team, the Waves. Her brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), is the president of the team, and Isla has been working for him since he brought her in at a time when she was feeling especially lost in her career. When Cam is forced to step down, he chooses Isla as his successor, and she spends the season working very hard to prove herself.

Isla tries to get the Waves to have a great season while also dealing with how this career change affects her relationship with her fiancé, Lev (Max Greenfield). She and her brothers also adjust to the news that their dad had another child, Jackie (Fabrizio Guido), who is now a part of their lives and work. Additionally, someone on the inside has been leaking information that threatens the team and Isla. The Season 1 finale, "Game Seven," sees all of these storylines come to a head and more, leaving many open threads for Season 2.

The Gordon Siblings Reach Out to Jackie in 'Running Point's Season 1 Finale

Image via Netflix

Although Isla and Ness (Scott MacArthur) accept Jackie as their brother early on, he is made to feel like an outsider throughout the season. Sandy (Drew Tarver) obviously dislikes Jackie and doesn't even properly thank him for his advice to win back Charlie (Scott Evans). And although Cam is still in rehab, he has no interest in getting to know Jackie. Even the well-meaning Isla and Ness have been failing him. Isla only sees Jackie as her assistant and is always having him do extra work instead of trying to get to know him better. Ness loves the idea of Jackie but doesn't make an effort to have real moments with him like he does with Isla and Sandy.

On Jackie's mom's birthday, he finally hits his breaking point after Isla asks him to leave during a family meeting. His siblings talk to Sofía (Marissa Reyes) and realize how Jackie has been feeling for a while. They go and find him at the restaurant that he goes to every year for his mom's birthday, and they apologize and promise to do better as his siblings. From there, Isla, Ness, Sandy, and Jackie are a united front for the rest of the episode, and he even sits with them at the Waves' big game.

The Waves Lose the Big Game – Barely – in 'Running Point's Season 1 Finale