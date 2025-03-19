Running Point, Netflix's newest sitcom, is a very fun watch. Happily, the show has already been renewed for another season, because the first season ended with a cliffhanger that will likely bring some major changes for Season 2. The series follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), a woman whose family owns a fictional Los Angeles basketball team called the Waves. When Isla's brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), has to step down as president of the team, he chooses Isla to take his place.

Throughout the first season of Running Point, Isla works to prove herself, while also trying to rally the team and make sure that the basketball season goes well for the Waves. Along the way, Isla deals with an attempted coup, unforeseen problems that the players are struggling with, issues in her personal life, and a shocking betrayal. This is every episode of Running Point Season 1, ranked.