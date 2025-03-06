Netflix released the hit basketball-themed series Running Point about a week ago, and it instantly became a favorite among many, which comes as no surprise given the extraordinary Kate Hudson in the lead. Today, Thursday, March 6, Deadline learned that the comedy has been renewed for a second season, much to fans’ delight, making it one of the streamer’s quickest renewals for a first-year series. No release date has been set yet for Running Point Season 2, but fans should expect more details in good time.

Running Point landed on Netflix on Thursday, February 27, with ten episodes that see Hudson portray the relentless and energetic Isla Gordon. The sports show also stars Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis, Max Greenfield and Justin Theroux. David Stassen serves as showrunner as well as writer/executive producer alongside co-creators Mindy Kaling and Ike Barinholtz. Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis also executive produce.

Since its premiere, Running Point has been described as a highly successful project which has amassed an impressive viewership record and keeps doing so. In its debut weekend, it scored 9.3 million views and ranked in the Top 10 across 83 countries. Similarly, on Rotten Tomatoes, it boasts an 82% approval rating with an average rating, with the critics praising Hudson for “continuously [making] three-pointer shots with her dynamite charisma.”

What is ‘Running Point’ about?