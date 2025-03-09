Netflix’s new hit series Running Point, co-created by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen, may initially seem like just a lighthearted comedy, but in actuality, it's loosely based on a true and compelling story. Yet, the reality of it doesn't make the series any less amusing. Running Point follows Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson), the oldest daughter of a prominent basketball family that owns the storied Los Angeles Waves. When her older brother, Cam (Justin Theroux), is forced to step down as president of the team to enter rehab, he unexpectedly taps Isla to take over the Waves. As she navigates her new role, Isla must face obstacles like sexism, sibling rivalries, and the chaotic world of professional basketball. Both her professional and personal life become challenges for her as she must quickly learn the ropes while managing complex family dynamics and high-stakes decisions.

While Isla Gordon and details of her situation are fictional, her story is heavily inspired by Jeanie Buss, the president and owner of the Los Angeles Lakers. With Buss on board as an executive producer, the show gains an added sense of authenticity that is rare among such shows. Running Point seamlessly mixes outlandish scenarios with more grounded and inspiring moments, offering a little bit of everything to its audience. Setting the series apart is its ability to effortlessly blend humor with meaningful themes of personal growth as Isla rises in the male-dominated world of professional sports, drawing inspiration from Jeanie Buss's own historic rise.

Isla Gordon in 'Running Point' is Inspired by Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss

Jeanie Buss inherited the Los Angeles Lakers from her father, Jerry Buss, after his death in 2013, following a succession plan that named her the new president. While her ascension was met with resistance, both publicly and personally, her determination to lead was unwavering. This struggle is mirrored in Isla Gordon's journey in Running Point, though the series made Isla's situation more tumultuous with her brother's sudden departure from the role. One of Jeanie's toughest challenges was navigating the opposition from her brother, Jim Buss, who attempted to have her removed from her position. In a similar fashion, Isla faces numerous obstacles as she steps into her new role, with the Season 1 finale setting up a sibling rivalry with her own brother. Yet, Isla works tirelessly to prove that her basketball knowledge and business acumen are exactly what the team needs to succeed.

Much like Isla, Jeanie's journey began with a different position in the Lakers' organization. In 1999, Jeanie became vice president of business operations for the Lakers, overseeing the business side while her brother focused on basketball operations. Jeanie had already built a career in sports management from a young age, though her talents were often overshadowed by her brothers. Despite this, Jerry Buss had a vision for his children to take over the Lakers, which Jeanie did, eventually rising to the position of the team's controlling owner. In a recent interview with NPR, Jeanie spoke about how her father put her in charge and why she was the perfect person to take over the team, saying, "He put me in charge, and he knew what I would do. He asked me to do something, which was to protect the Lakers. And I did it." Yet, Jeanie had to overcome many obstacles in the process, just as Isla does in Running Point.

Her perseverance paid off when she led the Lakers to an NBA championship in 2020, making history as the first female controlling owner to win it all. Isla isn't there yet, but in Season 1, she begins a similar journey, though her success has yet to be determined. Still, the series reflects reality as both Isla and Jeanie navigate leadership in a high-pressure, male-dominated environment and undergo journeys that are shaped by family dynamics and external expectations. Though Running Point exaggerates certain elements for comedic effect, it effectively captures the grit and determination of its lead while exploring the complexities of managing a sports team, balancing personal relationships, and showcasing Isla's growth as a leader, which echoes Jeanie's own rise to power.

