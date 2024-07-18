The Big Picture Running Scared showcases the enduring bond of buddy cops amid personal challenges and thrilling action sequences.

This '80s gem challenges buddy-cop clichés, offering up humor, depth, and action-packed sequences.

Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines shine in Running Scared, a hidden treasure worth rediscovering for fans of the genre.

The recent success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F revealed that the age-old buddy-cop movie formula remains durable. These latest installments in their respective franchises prove that audiences can accept the heroes facing midlife crises without losing the laughs. Though it took three Bad Boys and Beverly Hills Cop sequels to see the protagonists confront the realities of aging, Peter Hyams’ Running Scared tackled the theme effectively in just one movie.

Released in 1986, Running Scared was sandwiched between the blockbuster success of 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop and the next phase of the buddy cop genre with 1987’s Lethal Weapon. Starring then-Saturday Night Live funnyman Billy Crystal and legendary tap dancer Gregory Hines, Running Scared features the New York-born entertainers in rare turns as a pair of wisecracking detectives patrolling the incredibly cold streets of Chicago. While Crystal and Hines were popular in their respective mediums, neither star was considered a box office draw in '86, causing Running Scared to get lost in a competitive summer box office led by Top Gun and Aliens. Over time, however, the outside-the-box pairing of Crystal and Hines appealed to fans of the genre which warrants Running Scared another look.

'Running Scared' Puts Friendship First Before Action

Unlike the original Cop and its predecessor 48 Hrs., Running Scared does not spend most of its narrative having the main characters struggle to get along. Instead, Chicago cops Danny Costanzo (Crystal) and Ray Hughes (Hines) come across as lifelong friends consumed by life on the force. Treating the back alleys of the Windy City as their playground, Costanzo and Hughes threaten to give away dirty cash in a briefcase held by low-level con man Snake (Joe Pantoliano), drag him around town in handcuffs during their routine shift, and bust two muggers who almost run them over with a Ford Mustang. All of this goes down within Running Scared’s first 10 minutes.

Amid the early action sequences and comedic moments, however, there are personal issues that change the trajectory of Running Scared’s hero cops. Costanzo harbors old feelings for his ex-wife (Darlanne Fluegel) who is about to get re-married to a dentist. Additionally, the suspicious murder of a fellow police officer leaves Costanzo and Hughes rattled when they fear their badges could be pinned on the wall of honor sooner than expected. Their supercop days come to a screeching halt when they botch a drug bust orchestrated by local crime lord Julio Gonzales (Jimmy Smits).

Despite busting Gonzales, Costanzo and Hughes are forced into mandatory vacation by their boss Captain Logan (Dan Hedaya). The workaholic partners quickly find a potential future without the stress of the job when they visit Key West, Florida. With an inheritance left by his late aunt, Costanzo talks Hughes into buying a bar with plans to retire to the Sunshine State within 30 days. Unfortunately, Gonzales makes bail and the partners need to catch him once more without losing their lives. In making one last mission to bring Gonzales to justice though, Costanzo and Hughes take a more-than-careful approach on the beat which does more harm than good.

'Running Scared' Takes a Unique Feel-Good Approach to Cop Movies

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Hyams, known for science-fiction spectacles like Outland and 2010: The Year We Make Contact, was no stranger to the buddy formula before directing Running Scared. His debut 1974 movie Busting saw Elliott Gould and Robert Blake playing Los Angeles vice cops fighting a hopeless battle against corruption. That movie examined the stress of policework with cynicism appropriate for an era driven by dreary urban dramas such as The French Connection and Serpico. Running Scared, however, took a slightly different angle on policing during the feel-good '80s. For their part, Costanzo and Hughes enjoy their work as cops. They feel a sense of duty when the "garbage" on the street piles up if they are not around to clean it up. Yet, their respective divorce from spouses, the disapproval from their captain, and the possibility of being replaced by two younger but unseasoned detectives (Steven Bauer and Jon Gries) leave the partners yearning for greener pastures.

The moment Costanzo and Hughes arrive in Key West, Running Scared becomes more than just another buddy cop movie with shootouts and chases. Playing to a poppy montage accompanied by Michael McDonald’s smash hit single “Sweet Freedom,” Costanzo and Hughes discover a potential second wind in their lives filled with sunshine, cocktails, and appreciation by the local beauties. This is where Running Scared examines how middle-aged men seek escapism from life’s linear structure and the quest to make it to the golden years early raises the emotional stakes for its protagonists. Additionally, the emphasis on thirtysomethings living in the '80s marked the beginning of Crystal’s string of adult contemporary comedies including When Harry Met Sally, City Slickers, and Memories of Me.

Aside from the laughs, Hyams’ direction in Running Scared makes the danger intense enough to elevate Crystal and Hines’ performances. Midway through the movie, the partners are helpless in the line of fire during an apartment shootout involving their younger proteges and Gonzales’ henchmen. The photography is claustrophobic, tight on closeups with quick cuts of jarring shots among the characters, and the inevitable shock of Crystal’s Costanzo taking a hit to the chest. Though he survives thanks to a Kevlar vest, there is real emotion between Costanzo and Hughes over the potential loss of their Key West dream.

The Timeless Charm of Gregory Hines

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

As Running Scared served as a vehicle to launch Crystal’s cinematic career as a comedic leading man, Hines’ role as the maverick partner is equally important in subverting the buddy genre. While Eddie Murphy pioneered the genre as foul-mouthed convict Reggie Hammond in 48 Hrs., he still played the second-fiddle sidekick to Nick Nolte>’s alcoholic hero cop. In contrast, the incredibly handsome Hines plays as Crystal’s equal in Running Scared rather than another black sidekick. His timeless charm radiating quiet charisma predated black leading men like Will Smith and Idris Elba who ruled the box office in later years. Where Crystal’s Costanzo gets to shoot bad guys with flashes of wit, Hines gets the bulk of the action between driving a bulletproof taxi during Running Scared’s El Track car chase sequence and hanging off a window washer’s rig during the climatic shootout in Chicago’s James R. Thompson Center. Then in a rare case for the genre, Hines gets the rare distinction of being the black hero having the love scenes instead of his white partner.

Running Scared was a rare buddy cop movie that put the friendship of its heroes over an otherwise cliched premise. While Crystal and Hines sadly never teamed up again for a sequel or a completely original movie, this lone entry of their respective filmographies has been cited as a source of inspiration for the likes of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller with 21 Jump Street. Its comedic but action-packed tale of supercops dealing with the personal dilemmas of aging and retirement makes it worth rediscovering as a hidden gem of lost '80s treasures.

Running Scared is streaming on Tubi in the U.S.

