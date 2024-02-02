The Big Picture MTV's early 2000s reality shows were cringe-worthy and featured questionable content.

Run DMC broke MTV's color barrier and paved the way for hip-hop artists on the network.

Run's House was a wholesome reality show that focused on family unity and taught valuable life lessons.

MTV was not well-known for wholesome content in the early 2000s. It was arguably home to some of the worst, albeit entertaining, unscripted series in the history of reality TV. Shows like Next sent hopefuls looking for love on a date with a variety of daters sitting on a bus hoping to win a second date. The people featured on this show weren’t sincerely looking for love, leading to some interesting contestants. Just as an example, one episode featured a bus-sitting hopeful named Ashley, who was 20 years old, and one of her fun facts was that she “pooped into a box and mailed it to her boyfriend.” These contestants were hardly ever the cream of the crop. There were other insanely cringe-worthy series on the network at the time. My Super Sweet 16 focused on spoiled girls who demanded lavish Sweet 16 celebrations that almost always included them receiving a luxury vehicle with a massive bow wrapped on top. It was essentially an opportunity to see the Bridezillas of the future, and they definitely delivered on the spoiled brat aspect of things.

There were creepy shows that allowed people to go through peoples’ bedrooms to see who they’d want to date, which usually featured some Bro-type that was excited about going through strange girls’ underwear drawers. The cringe was, unfortunately, unending. Thankfully, in that sea of terribleness, a lighthouse of wholesomeness shone bright in the MTV reality line-up: Run's House, starring Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons and his family.

Rev Run Was Already Hip-Hop Royalty

MTV, before the early 2000s, had been more music-focused. Launched in August 1981, the Music Television network premiered the music video for “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles. The network grew in popularity fast, but there was a major problem; the network seemed to only feature White music artists, despite there being tons of crossover musicians who were popular with all audiences. Some artists who were regular mainstays on the network, like David Bowie, often used their platforms to call out MTV’s color barrier. The first artist to break down MTV’s color barrier was, of course, the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, who also changed the way music videos were crafted and shot. His music video for Billie Jean was not only the first music video by a Black artist on the network, but also one of the first music videos that featured more visuals than just standing in front of the camera and singing. As Black artists began reaching crossover success, Hip Hop artists were also on the rise. In 1988, MTV decided to put Hip Hop at the forefront with their series Yo! MTV Raps. Yo! MTV Raps featured Hip Hop artists' performances as well as comedy performances, and the premiere episode featured the hot rap group at the time, Run DMC.

Run DMC blended rap and rock in a way many had not seen before. The group comprised Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Joseph “Run” Simmons, and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell. The group from Queens, New York, changed the course of history for rap and, in its own way, for MTV. 17 years after Run DMC was featured on Yo! MTV Raps, Run, whose name changed to Rev Run, had his own show on MTV. And unlike the other reality offerings on the network, this show, Run's House, was wholesome enough for the whole family.

‘Run’s House’ Focused On Family Unity With Humor

As new artists rose in the ranks of rap, Run DMC took their steps back to pursue their other passions. Joseph Simmons got married, had kids, and also became a man of the cloth, becoming a reverend. He thus changed his group name from DJ Run to Rev Run. His family became his primary focus, and in the early 2000s, he decided to give fans a peek into his family life. Run’s House, named after one of Run DMC's hit songs, premiered on MTV in 2005, and the series description stated: “Run's House follows hip-hop legend Joseph ‘Reverend Run’ Simmons and his wife Justine as they teach their children about business, love, and the importance of family.”

Rev Run and Justine Simmons were showcased as the proud parents of Vanessa, Angela, JoJo, Diggy, and Russy, and the series followed their daily lives. The youngest sons, Diggy and Russy, were often featured getting into all kinds of trouble, while the elder siblings dealt with the trials and tribulations of going from being teenagers into adulthood. Rev Run and Justine made sure to show that they were both loving but disciplined parents, with some episodes featuring lessons to teach the value of hard work and earning their keep. Each episode ended the same, with Rev Run sitting in a candlelit bubble bath, texting a summary of the lessons to be learned from the day.

'Run's House Was Also Relatable With Showcasing the Family's Trials and Triumphs

The light-hearted nature of the show was inherent, thanks to the family itself, but that does not mean there weren’t ever any serious moments on display. Season 3 of the series began with an incredibly somber tone. Justine was 9 months pregnant with their daughter Victoria Anne Simmons in the first episode, and after she went into labor, she lost the baby. Rev Run decided not to hide the family’s experience from the public in the hope of helping other families deal with their tragic losses. It’s heartbreaking to watch, but their ability to focus on each other and hope for the future is beautiful to watch. Justine and Rev Run also decided to adopt a daughter, Miley Simmons. Experiences like the loss of a child are difficult enough; combining it with being in such a public space can only magnify that kind of pain. Despite that, they still chose to share their story to help others, and that speaks to Rev Run’s mission with the show.

To showcase their lives and shine a light on what a positive and loving familial environment looks like. It wasn’t about their kids being spoiled and getting whatever they wanted while being disrespectful, nor was it about flaunting the successes of Rev Run's past. Run’s House focused on the beauty of a loving family, and it is still a shining light in a sea of dark reality content in MTV’s history.

