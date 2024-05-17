Although it hasn't been long since the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, fans of the franchise are already being treated to its most popular spin-off: RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars. Unlike a regular season of Drag Race, which includes all new competitors, All Stars is a fan favorite because it brings back familiar faces whose drag has undoubtedly evolved from the last time they entered the Werk Room. Another difference from the original series comes in All Stars having a top queen of the week who eliminates one of the bottom queens, taking power out of the host and main judge RuPaul Charles's hands and into those of the players. Adding to these fun twists is that this season of All Stars is doing something no season has done before donating the prize money of $200,000 to the winning queen's charity of choice. Another twist? No queens will be eliminated in Season 9.

RuPaul's Drag Race first premiered in 2009 and has since expanded to a worldwide franchise, including competitions in Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, Canada, France, Thailand, Spain, and Brazil. RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars was the first spin-off of the series, premiering in 2012 and featuring a format different from that of its following seasons, as the returning queens competed in pairs. The series has continued to evolve, as it has had a season with two winners and an all-winners competition, which was also groundbreaking in its inclusion of a contestant who'd won her season in another country. For the recently announced cast of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 9, as well as what charities they'll be competing for, check out the list below.

Jorgeous

Competing For: National Alliance on Mental Illness

Season 14's Jorgeous is one of the few queens RuPaul has ever deemed "born for drag." An incredible lip-syncher and dancer, Jorgeous was able to fight her way out of the bottom on four occasions due to these insane skills. In addition to being a born performer, Jorgeous also excelled as a fashion queen, winning a design challenge in Season 14.

Jorgeous will compete in All Stars to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The nation's largest grassroots mental health organization, the National Alliance, is on a mission to create a better life for the millions of people in the United States who suffer from different mental illnesses. The organization offers a helpline, hosts awareness events, support groups, and provides education materials on its website.

Shannel

Competing For: ADAA

The first Ru Girl to ever walk into the Werk Room, Shannel comes back to the main stage all the way from Season 1. Shannel is also no stranger to competing in All Stars, as she was a part of All Stars Season 1. Shannel has a terrific track record both times she's competed, as she finished in the top four on both Drag Race and All Stars.

Shannel will compete to give the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) the grand prize. This organization has the goal of preventing, treating, and curing anxiety disorders and depression. Their website's resources include help finding a therapist, the ability to read personal success stories of some of their community, and a list of helpful blogs, books, and webinars you can attend.

Gottmik

Competing For: Trans Lifeline

Fashion icon Gottmik is returning with more jaw-dropping looks for All Stars Season 9. Originally from Season 13, Gottmik was not only a hugely gifted designer and sewer, but also an incredible makeup artist and comedy queen. Some of Gottmik's most memorable moments included their endless number of show-stopping runway looks as well as their Snatch Game performance as Paris Hilton.

If Gottmik wins the grand prize, they will be donating the money to Trans Lifeline. During their original season, Gottmik made RuPaul's Drag Race herstory as the first transgender male contestant, finishing in the Top 4 alongside fellow finalist Rosé. Trans Lifeline's mission is to help trans people connect with a supportive community, both through the Trans Lifeline hotline and through offering financial support to trans people experiencing hardships.

Roxxxy Andrews

Competing For: Miracle of Love

Like Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews is another repeat All Stars player, after having participated in Season 2 of the spin-off. Originally from Season 5 of Drag Race, Roxxxy finished in the top three of her original season, with a stand-out moment being her Snatch Game performance as Tamar Braxton, as well as winning the first maxi challenge in both Drag Race and in her season of All Stars.

Roxxxy is in it to win it for Miracle of Love, an organization founded in Orlando, where Roxxxy currently lives. Miracle of Love's mission is to provide HIV/AIDS prevention assistance to Central Florida residents. Founded in 1991, the organization provides medical testing, case management help, Permanent Housing Placement (PHP), and support services.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels

Competing For: National Black Justice Collective

Top five finisher Angeria Paris VanMichaels joins the All Stars cast. Memorable for her glamorous runway looks, pageant queen Angeria is from Atlanta, Georgia and won two maxi challenges during her original season. After her time on Drag Race, Angeria has had continued success in her career, even appearing in an episode of Dynasty as herself.

If she comes first, Angeria plans to donate the winnings to the National Black Justice Collective. This organization, which was founded in 2003, is deemed America's leading civil rights organization. Their mission is to empower black gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer+ and same-gender-loving LGBTQ+ people through research, education, federal policy changes, and coalition building.

Plastique Tiara

Competing For: TAAF

Upon her entrance into the Werk Room in Season 11, Plastique Tiara solidified herself as a fashion queen with impeccable taste. Highlights of Plastique's Season 11 run included her winning a difficult design challenge, having a heart-to-heart with Ru, and having her drag mother, Alyssa Edwards, stop by to give the queens a lesson in walking the runway. Since Drag Race, Plastique has been a performer in both RuPaul's Drag Race live shows: the Werq the World Tour and RuPaul's Drag Race Live!.

Plastique will be playing for The Asian American Foundation (TAAF). This organization was founded in response to a heartbreaking rise in anti-Asian violence and hate crimes. Their mission revolves around investing in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities within the United States in order to reverse the negative stigmas that have been causing these terrible crimes.

Nina West

Competing For: The Trevor Project

Plastique's Season 11 sister, Nina West is returning to the Werk Room, ready to make us laugh again. Nina was a ray of light throughout her original season, even winning the "Miss Congeniality" prize at the Season 11 finale. A hilarious comedy queen, Nina was always sought out by her fellow cast members whenever a comedy or improvisation challenge arose, and her performance in the magician acting challenge was a huge highlight for her during her run on the show.

If she takes the crown, Nina will be donating her winnings to The Trevor Project, which is a non-profit organization that assists LGBTQ+ youth. Founded in 1998, The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ youth. They provide their community with information, support, and a crisis hotline twenty-four hours a day, every day of the year.

Vanessa Vanjie

Competing For: ASPCA

Before Vanessa Vanjie's Season 10 exit, a queen had never been asked back to RuPaul's Drag Race for going viral upon their elimination. In fact, Vanjie's exit monologue was so memorable that fans wanted more from her immediately. Brought back for Season 11, Vanjie proved that second chances can change everything and placed in an impressive fifth place her second time around. One of Vanjie's most memorable moments involved the improvisation challenge, where she played a Britney Spears superfan in a church setting.

Vanessa Vanjie will be competing for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). Founded all the way back in 1866, the ASPCA is the first animal welfare organization. The foundation continues to lead in the fight against animal cruelty, and provides life-saving medical care, as well as disaster response, rehabilitation, and behavioral programs for our furry friends.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 9 premieres on May 17, 2024, on MTV and streaming on Paramount+. You can catch up on all previous seasons now streaming on Paramount +.

