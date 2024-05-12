Less than a month after RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16's finale, it was announced that the series' spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, would be returning for its ninth season. A popular branch of the franchise created by drag royalty RuPaul Charles, All Stars features contestants who have previously competed on the regular series and are given a second chance at the crown.

Fans were thrilled with the Season 9 cast announcement in April, and the show has already given audiences a peak at the fun lineup of judges who will be joining the panel. With an added special twist, Season 9 is marking a major first for Drag Race, and viewers will undoubtedly be rooting for their favorites to come out on top.

When Is The Premiere Of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' Season 9?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 premieres on Friday, May 17, 2024, on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.

Does 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' Season 9 Have A Trailer?

The trailer for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 9 was recently released and lets fans know that this season's iconic queens will be competing "to save the world." The sneak peek reveals the ninth season's twist and a look at what repeat contenders will be returning to the Werk Room.

Who Is In The Cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' Season 9?

Ahead of All Stars Season 9's cast reveal, RuPaul's Drag Race fans were abuzz with anticipation, taking to message boards to predict who they believed would be picked for the coveted slots for this year's All Stars race. Audiences weren't disappointed with the cast reveal, which took place on YouTube live in April. This incredible lineup includes fan favorites Vanessa Vanjie, Shannel, Roxxxy Andrews, Plastique Tiara, Nina West, Jorgeous, Gottmik, and Angeria Paris VanMichaels.

Vanessa Vanjie's Season 10 elimination exit was so memorable that RuPaul - and all of America - wanted more. Although she was eliminated first, Vanjie was brought back for Season 11 and came in an impressive fifth place.

Coming back all the way from Season 1 of both RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is Shannel, who was a top contender in both seasons. Before the competition even began, Shannel made history as the first queen to ever walk into the Werk Room.

Another repeat All Stars player is Roxxxy Andrews, who first walked into the Werk Room on Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, then going on to compete in the second season of All Stars. Roxxxy had an impressive run on Season 5, coming in second place against Jinkx Monsoon.

Season 11's fashion queen, Plastique Tiara, is back and ready for more show-stopping runway looks in All Stars Season 9. The drag daughter of Drag Race royalty Alyssa Edwards, Plastique has been a part of both the franchise's live shows, Werq the World Tour and RuPaul's Drag Race Live!.

Fellow Season 11 sister Nina West joins the cast, bringing with her the same positive attitude that won her "Miss Congeniality" in her original season. A comedy queen, Nina excelled in improvisation challenges, solidifying herself as a contestant others wanted to work with whenever these tough skills were needed.

A more recent competitor, Jorgeous, was not just a fan favorite but a RuPaul favorite of Season 23, as the host told her she was "born for drag." An incredible dancer and lip sync assassin, Jorgeous survived being eliminated four times due to her unbelievable performing abilities.

Season 13's Gottmik is a threat on multiple fronts, being both a fashion and comedy queen. Gottmik's fashion was unmatched during Season 13, and her background as a professional makeup artist was clear in the stunning artistry she displayed week after week. Making it all the way to the finale, Gottmik still holds one of the most memorable Snatch Game performances, as she emulated Paris Hilton, who also happened to be a previous makeup client.

Rounding out the incredible Season 9 All Stars cast is Angeria Paris VanMichaels, who made it to the top five in her original Season 14. A glamour pageant queen, Angeria went on to have a guest-starring role in Dynasty, where she played herself.

What Is New About 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars' Season 9?

While past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars have had drag queens competing for their own cash prize, Season 9 brings an incredible twist: this batch of returning contestants will be competing for the charity of their choice. Even better? The amount donated will be a whopping $200,000, sure to have a terrific impact wherever it's gifted by the winner. On top of all that, no one will be eliminated this season, giving each queen a better chance to help their non-profit organization.

All Star Angeria Paris VanMichaels, a contestant from Season 14, will be donating to the National Black Justice Collective. According to their official website:

Since 2003, NBJC has been America’s leading national civil rights organization dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer+, and same gender loving (LGBTQ+/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS through coalition building, federal policy change, research, and education. Our mission is to end racism, homophobia, and LGBTQ+/SGL bias and stigma.

Gottmik from Season 13 will be donating to Trans Lifeline. Gottmik made history in Season 13 as the first transgender male contestant, and finished in the Top 4 alongside fellow finalist Rosé. Trans Lifeline's mission is to connect trans people to support and community through their hotline and the financial support they offer to trans people experiencing hardships.

Jorgeous of Season 14 is competing in support of the national Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization. Their mission is to create a better life for the millions of individuals in America who suffer from mental illness. They offer a helpline, as well as fundraising walks, awareness events, support groups, educational materials, and more.

Season 11's Nina West will be playing for The Trevor Project, a non-profit organization founded in 1998 that helps LGBTQ+ youth. Their website states:

The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. We provide information & support to LGBTQ+ young people 24/7, all year round.

Fellow Season 11 competitor Plastique Tiara is supporting The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), which was founded as a response to the unfortunate rise in anti-Asian violence and hate crimes. TAAF's mission is to invest in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and reverse the negative stigmas that have caused discrimination and hate in America.

Roxxxy Andrews of Season 5 and All Stars Season 2 is in it to win it for Miracle of Love, an organization that was founded in Orlando in 1991 with a mission to provide HIV/AIDS prevention and assistance to the communities of Central Florida. They provide Permanent Housing Placement (PHP), medical testing, case management help, support services, and more.

Season 1's Shannel is playing for Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA). Their mission statement reads: "ADAA works to prevent, treat, and cure anxiety disorders and depression." Not only does ADAA work to raise awareness for different mental health issues, but they also are a resource for finding a therapist, reading and sharing personal stores, and for suggesting tools like blogs, books, and webinars for their community.

Vanessa Vanjie will be playing with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in mind. The first animal welfare organization founded in 1866, the ASPCA leads the way in the fight against animal cruelty, as well as providing life-saving veterinary care, responding to disasters, being on the forefront of animal adoption and behavioral rehabilitation programs.

What Makes 'All Stars' Different From a Regular 'Drag Race' Season?

While a regular season of RuPaul's Drag Race involves twice the number of competitors, there are a few other differences that make an All Star season stand out.

Premiering in 2012, RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars includes a cast of all returning cast members. This makes fans all the more excited for a season of All Stars, as they get to check in with some of their favorite past competitors and see how their drag has grown and evolved since their initial season.

Additionally, All Stars doesn't follow the usual Drag Race format that involves the bottom two queens and a lip sync competition to determine who goes home. Instead, All Stars has RuPaul naming the top two queens of the week, who then lip sync for the win, and choose which of the bottom queens will go home. This adds an added layer of strategy and alliances, as each queen chooses how she wants to determine who deserves to go home.

Finally, while it has only happened once in the Season 4 double crowning of both Trinity The Tuck and Shea Couleé, All Stars has revealed its ability to have more than one winner. While it's unlikely that Ru will pick two winners in Season 9, a double donation to charity would make for a terrific prize.

