Oh henny! The finale is upon us! It's been a roller coaster of a season, but RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 is coming to a close. This special season was like no other as the eight All Star contestants weren't battling for money for their own pocket, they're playing for charity! So who has what it takes to snatch the crown and the $200,000 donation to the charity of their choice? It's still anybody's game to win!

RuPaul's Drag Race has taken over the globe as the reality television series has become an international phenomenon. With sixteen regular seasons under its belt, the flagship franchise has spawned an All Star series that has brought back some of RuPaul's favorite drag queens for their chance to snatch the crown. Now in its ninth season, the spin-off has continued to make herstory as the Drag Race Hall of Fame continues to grow. With the season played for charity, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has proven that drag queens can in fact save the world!

When is the Finale of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9'?

Image via Paramount+

Following the tenth episode of the season, host RuPaul revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 would end with a jam-packed two-part finale. Part one of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 finale will begin streaming on Friday, July 19 on Paramount+. Part two of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 finale will begin streaming on Friday, July 26 on Paramount+. Fans can catch up with the entire season by streaming all episodes on Paramount+.

How Can You Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9'?

Image via Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 streams exclusively on Paramount+. Additionally, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you're not watching Untucked, you're only getting half the story. Subscribers can purchase Paramount+ with limited ads for $5.99 a month. New subscribers can try 1 week free. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, including no ads, is available to purchase $11.99 a month. New subscribers can receive 50% off the first two months on Paramount+ with Showtime. Learn all about both plans by visiting Paramount+.

Stream on Paramount+

Who Still Remains in the Competition?

Image via Paramount+

This season, RuPaul has thrown a big twist as RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has featured no eliminations. That's right! All eight queens remained through the entire season. Competing this season including Angeria Paris Van Michaels (RuPaul's Drag Race 14), Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 13), Jorgeous (RuPaul's Drag Race 14), Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race 11), Plastique Tiara (RuPaul's Drag Race 11), Roxxxy Andrews (RuPaul's Drag Race 5, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2), Shannel (RuPaul's Drag Race 1, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1), and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race 10, RuPaul's Drag Race 11).

What's Happened So Far on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9'?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has kept fans on their toes as many of the classic Drag Race staples have been included. Some, with a twist. The challenges have included writing and performing an original verse on RuPaul's new track "Drag Queens Save the World," the Paint Ball, Snatch Game of Love, a firefighter makeover challenge with a girl group performance twist, an acting challenge where they had to make real estate commercials, the National Drag Convention Roast, a camp classic movie challenge alongside RuPaul, a design challenge inspired by one of RuPaul's songs, a Rusical inspired by horror movies, and a Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa. For the finale, fans are speculating that the queens will compete in the talent show Maxi Challenge.

This season, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has welcomed guest judges Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Brothers Osborne, Alec Mapa, Ruta Lee, Colton Haynes, Jeremy Scott, Kristine W, with Connie Britton joining for the finale. Special guest cameos have included former contestants Raven, Monet X Change, and Bob the Drag Queen, The Teletubbies, and Tracy Tutor.

How Many Beautiful Benefactress Badges Do the Queens Currently Have?

Close

Following each Maxi Challenge and runway, RuPaul named the top two All Stars of the week. By winning an episode, RuPaul awards each of the top two All Stars a Beautiful Benefactress Badge. The top 3 queens with the most Beautiful Benefactress Badges will earn an opportunity to win the crown. With no eliminations this season, the big twist was that the winner of the Lip Sync for Your Charity would earn the Ruby Snippers where they could cut off one of their fellow queens. If a queen is cut off, they would be able to win the following week but they could not earn a Beautiful Benefactress Badge. This twist has been the source of drama and accusations of alliances.

Additionally, RuPaul revealed that two Maxi Challenges would feature the top two All Stars of the week earning two badges, one to keep and one to give to another queen. Plus, one Mini Challenge during the season awarded one queen a Beautiful Benefactress Badge. As of episode 10, the leaderboard is as follows: Roxxxy Andrews has 5 Beautiful Benefactress Badges, Jorgeous and Plastique have 4 Beautiful Benefactress Badges, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Shannel have 3 Beautiful Benefactress Badges, and Gottmik, Nina West, and Vanessa Vanjie have 2 Beautiful Benefactress Badges. With more competition to go, there is still time to earn badges and reach the Top Three. How? Nothing has been officially revealed but the teaser for Episode 11 included the queens picking a lip stick and voting for one of their fellow queens.

Which Charities Are the Queens Playing for?

Image via Paramount+

The winner of the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 will win a crown and scepter, a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, as well as earning $200,000 for the charity of their choice, courtesy of The Palette Fund. This season, the queens have each been playing for the charity of their choice. If they win the Lip Sync for Your Charity, they earned an additional $10,000 for their charity. Additionally, through Mini Challenges, certain queens have earned donations to their charity. So far, as of episode 10, this is how much each queen has raised for their charity. Angeria Paris VanMichaels has earned $30,000 for National Black Justice Coalition. Gottmik has earned $22,500 for Trans Lifeline. Jorgeous has earned $7,500 for National Alliance on Mental Illness. Nina West has earned $5,000 for The Trevor Project. Plastique Tiara has earned $0 for The Asian American Foundation. Roxxxy Andrews has earned $37,500 for Miracle of Love. Shannel has earned $5,000 for Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Vanessa Vanjie has earned $5,000 for ASPCA.

Who Is in the 'Drag Race' Hall of Fame?

Image via Paramount+

Whoever wins RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 will join the Drag Race Hall of Fame. As of now, the Drag Race Hall of Fame features Chad Michaels, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Alaska, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2, Trixie Mattel, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change, co-winners of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, Shea Coulee, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5, Kylie Sonique Love, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9, and Jimbo, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

What the Fans Are Saying About 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9'?