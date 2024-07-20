Drag queens are truly all over the world, and now they're coming together to compete in the ultimate Olympics of drag. It's time for RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars. Paramount+ has announced a brand-new spin-off to the world-renowned hit franchise, RuPaul's Drag Race. With international franchises popping up in every inch of the globe, RuPaul has invited 12 international superstars to represent their franchise in hopes of winning the ultimate prize.

Since 2009, RuPaul's Drag Race has been an award-winning smash hit. The show has brought the format to nearly a dozen markets globally including Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Down Under, Holland, Italy, Spain, Philippines, Germany, Sweden, France, Brazil, Mexico, and Belgium. Now queens from almost every franchise are showcasing their drag to a global audience.

7 What is 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'?

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars is a brand-new series from the brilliant minds that brought you RuPaul's Drag Race. “The world is not ready for RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE GLOBAL ALL STARS,” said RuPaul. “Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level. Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent will, pardon my French, blow your f***ing minds.”

6 When Does 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars' Begin?

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars begins streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes. The series will also be available on Paramount+ in Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria on Tuesday, September 20, and in France the following day, with Japan to follow later this year.

5 Where Can You Watch 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'?

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars begins streaming exclusively on Paramount+ on Friday, August 16 with two all-new episodes. Paramount+ in America is $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is $11.99 a month, but new subscribers can earn 50% off the first two months.

4 Who Are the Judges on 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'?

RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars features RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul Charles leading the panel of judges, alongside resident judge Michelle Visage and choreographer Jamal Sims, as well as rotating stars from across the international franchise. It's likely these might include various resident judges from other franchises.

3 Who is Competing on 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5; RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2

Alyssa Edwards is a legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Alyssa is famous for her candid chat, tongue-pops, quirky personality and a bold, grand and over-the-top drag aesthetic embodying the Texas spirit. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company showcased in the series Dancing Queen, Alyssa’s aim is on the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World.”

Drag Race Belgique Season 1

Athena Likis is a Belgian drag queen and finalist from Drag Race Belgique Season 1. Performing for five years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi, and mythology. Athena is vocal about sharing her story of overcoming a strict Christian upbringing and is ready to compete on the global stage, showcasing her improved skills and confidence.

Drag Race Philippines Season 1

Eva Le Queen hails from Manila, Philippines. Having recently finished in the top three of her season, Eva is known for her elegance and poise, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style. She is excited to represent her country and hopes to continue inspiring others through her drag.

Drag Race Mexico Season 1

Gala Varo from Morelia, Mexico, has over 15 years of performing experience, most recently finishing in the top four during her season. Originally a model, acrobat, and dancer, Gala later became a full-time drag performer. Inspired by artists like Salvador Dali, she is ready to represent Latin America on the global stage.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3

Kitty Scott-Claus, a fun-loving queen from London known for her humor and camp style, was the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 3. Kitty's background in musical theater and pantomime adds to her entertaining performances, and she is excited to compete on a global stage, bringing her vibrant personality and improved fashion sense.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Kween Kong from Adelaide, Australia, is known for her powerhouse performances and Tongan-Samoan heritage. A finalist during her season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Kween is also a professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism and aims to use that passion to win the crown.

Drag Race Brazil Season 1

Miranda Lebrão is an actress and visual artist from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, finishing in the top 4 during her season. With a background in acting and naval engineering, Miranda brings drama and transformism to her drag and is eager to showcase her talents to a global audience.

Drag Race Italia Season 2

Nehellenia from Rome, Italy, was the runner-up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia. With 11 years of drag experience, Nehellenia is known for her emotional yet strong personality. Having grown significantly since last seen, she is ready to compete on the global stage, bringing her mature and refined drag to the competition.

Drag Race Canada Season 2

Pythia is a queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag, creating a unique and captivating style. Known for her creativity and attention to detail, she brings a fresh perspective to the competition. Pythia aims to impress the global audience with her innovative approach to drag.

Drag Race France Season 1

Soa de Muse, from Paris, France, finished in the top 3 on Drag Race France. Moving to Martinique at 15, Soa discovered a love for theater and returned to France at 20 to pursue performance. After finding drag through RuPaul's Drag Race, Soa became a well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret. They have performed across France, including at iconic Parisian venues and co-founded the cabaret La Bouche. Soa's drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture, aiming to highlight the West Indian community. Identifying as non-binary, Soa seeks to represent universal diversity.

Drag Race Germany Season 1

Tessa Testicle, from Basel, Switzerland, is known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Tessa's drag name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. Bullied in school, she found acceptance in drag after discovering RuPaul's Drag Race. A fashion design student, she created all her looks for Drag Race Germany and blends glamor with gender identity exploration, constantly surprising her audience.

Drag Race Sweden Season 1

Vanity Vain, from Linköping, Sweden, finished third on Drag Race Sweden. Based in Stockholm, Vanity has been doing drag for eight years and describes her aesthetic as "very rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs." Drag saved her mental health, giving her confidence and Drag Race Sweden enabled her to pursue drag full time. Vanity loves performing and singing but dreads comedy challenges. Known for her excellent makeup skills, she is ready for the competition with sharpened claws and polished shoes.

2 Is There a Trailer for 'RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars'?

While there's no official trailer just yet, viewers can meet the queens! RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars revealed the cast on a very special live stream on Tuesday, July 16.

1 What is the Prize for Winning 'RuPaul's Global All Stars'?

Twelve fan favorites from around the world will each represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

In celebration of the new global version of the iconic franchise, MTV, home of the flagship series, and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out – an international organization that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100,000 donation to start the new fund. To find out more and make a donation, look for the “Drag Saves the World'' QR code at the end of every episode.

