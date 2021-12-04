It’s time to get your wigs on and start your engines because VH1 has revealed the cast and release date for the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Once again, 14 contestants will compete across several challenges for a chance to take home the $100,000 prize money and be declared America’s Next Drag Queen Superstar. Season 14, however, brings a type of contestant that was never featured in the show’s run: a male, cisgender, heterosexual drag queen.

Reality show host and “mother” drag queen RuPaul Charles has mentioned that the door was always open to heterosexual contestants, but across the show’s several seasons and spin-offs, not one showed up that fit the bill. In previous seasons, RuPaul’s Drag Race has featured transgender, non-binary, bisexual, pansexual, queer, and lesbian contestants. Maddy Morphosis refers to himself as Arkansas’ most overrated drag queen and his drag style veers into the camp/comedy area, one of the most common types to be featured in the competition and wildly popular among fans.

Season 14 also features two transgender contestants: Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté who are both from Los Angeles and their participation was celebrated by former contestants Bianca Del Rio, Shea Coulée, Adore Delano, Willam and others.

The follow-up show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, is also returning along with Season 14. The hal-hour reality program shows conversations and arguments that the queens have while they are waiting for the judges to deliberate on their runway looks and overall performances. The other eleven contestants for the new season are: Alyssa Hunter (Puerto Rico), Angeria Paris VanMichaels (Atlanta), Bosco (Seattle), Daya Bette (Missouri), Deja Skye (Fresno), Jasmine Kennedie (New York), Jorgeous (Nashville), June Jambalaya (LA), Lady Camden (San Francisco), Orion Story (Michigan), and Willow Pill (Denver).

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on VH1 with two episodes on January 7. You can also stream and catch up with the spin-off competitions with the WOW Presents Plus streaming platform.

