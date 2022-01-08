The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, originally streaming on Prime Video and now streaming on Shudder, just concluded its fourth season. Out of the incredibly talented top four, the Boulets crowned Dahli as their winner. The runners up were Hoso Terra Toma, Saint (who won the chance to return to the competition in Dragula: Resurrection), and Sigourney Beaver. In addition to receiving a cash prize and the title of Drag Supermonster, Dahli was given a crown and bouquet of withered flowers. And then, in the style of Carrie, a bucket of fake blood was dumped on their head.

Dragula is often compared to its more mainstream counterpart, RuPaul’s Drag Race – also known as RPDR for short. In fact, Jade Jolie, who competed on RPDR in Season 5, competed in this season, showing an evolution and different side of her drag. Surely out of thirteen seasons of Drag Race, with multiple international spinoffs and its fourteenth season fast approaching, there are plenty of Ru girls who have the aesthetic, presence, and potential to compete on Dragula. Here are ten previous drag racers who could totally be the world’s next Drag Supermonster.

Yvie Oddly (Drag Race US, Season 11)

Yvie is an obvious choice for Dragula. Their eccentric, conceptual approach to fashion presented the runway with a fresh originality. Using thrifted items and trash to construct their looks was a never before seen creativity and craftiness. Combined with their top notch performing abilities – leading to an iconic lip-sync against Brooke Lynn-Hytes – she snatched the title of Drag Superstar on Season 11. Production invited her to return as a Lip Sync Assassin for All Stars, showing she really is the best of the best.

Similar to RPDR’s Untucked, Dragula has the Cauldron, a post-show segment where the performers relax backstage before critique – and often air out dirty laundry. Yvie was confident in their abilities and talent, so she could deal with drama. Her look for the best drag runway could easily pass on the show floor in the glamour category. Should Yvie ever want to compete again, she could very well add another crown and scepter to her collection.

Etcetera Etcetera (Drag Race Down Under, Season 1)

Etcetera Etcetera – one of the few good things to come out of the catastrophic Australian RPDR – openly came out as a non-binary transgender drag performer. Dragula pays mind to non-cisgender drag, breaking the mold by casting Landon Cider, the first AFAB contestant and drag king to participate in a televised drag competition (and win); Hollow Eve, who calls themselves a “post-binary drag socialist;” and Sigourney Beaver, a “female female impersonator.”

They were judged as crossing the line with a urine related joke for the commercial challenge, which ultimately sent them home. However, this type of crude humor would surely be welcomed on Dragula. But don’t take them for simply a comedian – their runway looks were known for their refined, ethereal quality, namely their Born Naked look, which was a beautiful amalgamation of masculinity and femininity to comment on their non-binary identity.

Kana Warrior (Drag Race Thailand, Season 2)

Expanding the RPDR franchise overseas began with Drag Race: Thailand. As opposed to a judging panel of RuPaul and Michelle Visage, the show is hosted by fashion stylist Art Arya, accompanied by co-host, Pangina Heals. Out of all the contestants, Kana Warrior from the second season seemed to be a standout for this list.

Her entrance look featured punk androgyny, with thigh-high boots, a corset, and a stoned padded shoulder piece, yet she kept her short boy haircut and flat chest. The leather aesthetic and experiment with gender are perfect for the Dragula environment. The black color scheme, as well as leather, studs and spikes, are recurring through her runways, most notably Silver Foxy, Hollywood in your Heart, and the top three performance looks. Kana was originally eliminated in Episode 5 but she returned to the competition and made it to the finale. Her determination to fight to the end would get her far on Dragula as well, hence her “warrior” nomenclature.

Gothy Kendoll (Drag Race UK, Season 1)

Don’t let their first episode elimination mislead you, because Gothy Kendoll could take it all in a season of Dragula. Even so, Gothy made light of the situation, referring to themselves as the UK’s version of Porkchop, the first U.S. queen to ever be eliminated. Besides, they are famous in the UK drag scene as a model and a DJ, with her own drag live event, “DIGIDOLL” in London.

Their style is reminiscent of Loris from Dragula season one: a more feminine, doll-like take on the horror and gothic genres. Gothy has that sense of polish in their drag which earns positive critique from the Boulets, always in sleek, cinched garments. He’s been donning latex and corsets on Instagram, even showing the masculine side of their drag, much like Landon Cider and Dahli.

RELATED: 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' Will Be Back for Season 5 on Shudder

Laila McQueen (Drag Race US, Season 9)

Miss McQueen usually lands on these Dragula dreamlists, as she would fit right in with a crew of monsters. Describing herself as “gothy,” Laila McQueen was known for her punk aesthetic on Season 9, with a Beetlejuice-inspired entrance look and a grungy apocalyptic look.

Three years later, Laila is painting fierce mugs! Their makeup skills have vastly improved compared to their RPDR episodes, and she even now paints other alumni such as Detox and Bob the Drag Queen. Most recently, she worked as a makeup artist on the sets of Celebrity Drag Race and HBO’s We’re Here. Still retaining their emo aesthetic, with their own drag looks as nods to scene culture, they definitely possess the artistry to wow the Boulets.

Mayhem Miller (Drag Race US, Season 10)

The meme queen herself may be a strong contender for Dragula. Mayhem Miller was a big name in the West Hollywood drag scene prior to her casting. Now she has an even stronger presence in the RPDR franchise, appearing four times to date, as well as a cameo in AJ and the Queen. Her drag family includes other contestants such as Morgan McMichaels and Adore Delano, and she’s the drag mother of Cheyenne Pepper.

With a well known reputation and fantastic lip-sync talents to boot, Mayhem is a powerhouse. One may not see her as a “scary” queen, yet her look on the Holi-slay Spectacular proves otherwise. On a rather forgettable holiday special, her glamorous Krampus runway was the top toot. Like Laila, she’s got incredible makeup skills, and she’s no stranger to colored contacts to give her look a frightening pop!

Cherry Valentine (Drag Race UK, Season 3)

While the “Memory” lip-sync was hauntingly memorable – and a blood splattered Tayce could have even made this list – it sent home a contender with massive potential. Despite her second episode elimination, Cherry Valentine has an amazing style of drag, which has become a lot more horror-inspired via Instagram. Don’t let her sweet name fool you – she recently posted a horrifying SFX Santa look for the holidays.

Cherry made her-story on RPDR as the first contestant of Romani descent, and she could make the same impact on Dragula. She is also a nurse who’s working on the frontlines. Many people think she was sent home too early, and she should’ve been brought back to compete after the split season. Cherry would seem to fit right in with the Boulets, even sharing the same red and black color palette.

Aiden Zhane (Drag Race US, Season 12)

If the Boulet Brothers could have a younger triplet, or perhaps even a drag child, it would be Aiden Zhane. Her usual mug of high winged liner, sharp contour, and pouted lips already reads mini-Boulet. She recently performed a few shows with her “drag-bestie” Saint in December, so she already has ties in the Dragula sphere.

Aiden was the “scary” queen of Season 12. After all, her catchphrase was “Boo!” in a Mae West drawl. Perhaps her most iconic runway look was in the cape theme, where the moth in her mouth referenced Silence of the Lambs. This indicates Aiden knows her horror references, which is a must on Dragula. This is further supported by the “Drag Me to Hell” series on their Youtube channel, where she ranks her favorite horror movies. While read on RPDR for being too simplistic, Aiden has since elevated her drag with more sleek, high-fashion looks, while still retaining her gothic aesthetic.

Charity Kase (Drag Race UK, Season 3)

In her feature with Vogue, Charity Kase described herself as a “creature creator” and “mythical being.” When cast on RPDR, she served us Crystal Methyd sleep paralysis demon hybrid. Her affinity for horror was made clear in the My Favorite Things runway theme, where she came out as a demented jester, since her favorite thing is freak shows. Dragula had a circus show floor in the third season, and a clown show floor in the fourth season. Charity was known for taking the runway themes and adding a deranged twist, giving us high concept horror.

Similar to Yvie, this queen takes pride in crafting on a budget. She says her name comes from her ability to transform the grotesque into glamorous. They use paper crafts to animate their makeup, reminding us of another Ru girl, Nina Bo’nina Brown. Their extremity and uniqueness would dominate on Dragula. Not only is she the drag daughter of Raja, who won the American third season, but she therefore belongs to the House of Miller, and is a drag sister of Mayhem! Certainly Dragula production would like to stir the pot with some friendly family competition.

Jimbo (Drag Race Canada, Season 1)

“It’s my special day!” is one of Jimbo’s iconic lines - when she’s not screaming. Her eccentric, conceptual runways, often with wacky wigs and breast plates, not to mention an all denim face-kini, helped her stand out against the rest of the girls. Jimbo is a fan favorite, so much so that there was an uproar following her elimination episode. There is a huge fanbase who would love to see Jimbo return for a rendition of Canadian All-Stars, and definitely Dragula, if they open international borders.

It’s no secret that Jimbo is comedy gold. Her performance as Joan Rivers on Snatch Game was spot-on, with many vulgar references. She plans to launch her own comedy series, House of Jimbo, which will evoke a Pee-wee’s Playhouse or The Hilarious House of Frightenstein feeling for adults. While Dragula places less emphasis on comedy, her quick wit and off-color humor could be a great asset.

Dove Cameron, Taraji P. Henson & Nicole Byer Among Judges for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 The new season also has a finger-licking surprise in store.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email