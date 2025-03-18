As soon as 2025 began, the Drag Race world was stopped in its tracks due to shocking and saddening news. On January 5, British drag superstar The Vivienne died at 32 years old. Now, two months after their passing, the cause of death was revealed by the Drag Race winner's friend and publicist, who decided to make it public for a reason: awareness. On an Instagram story, Simon Jones revealed that The Vivienne died from a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking ketamine.

This is the kind of situation in which the cause of death is usually only revealed to close friends and family due to the negative impact that it may have on a person's legacy. However, Jones argued that recreational use of ketamine is on the rise, and The Vivienne's family felt it was important to share it with the world so everyone can understand the life-threatening risks of using ketamine. Jones announced a collaboration with Adferiad — a charity institution that supports people affected by substance abuse — and wrote:

"Ketamine usage is on the rise, particularly among young people, and I don’t think the full dangers of the drug are being discussed. We hope that by working with @adferiad_ we can raise vital awareness and give information on how to get help if you are struggling with ketamine usage."

Earlier this week, The Vivienne's sister Chanel Williams also commented about the drug to the BBC and called it "extremely dangerous." Williams added that “if we can help raise awareness of the dangers of this drug and help people who may be dealing with ketamine addiction, then something positive will come from this complete tragedy.”

'The Vivienne' Was Among The Best of the Best

The Vivienne was a fan-favorite performer in the Drag Race universe. She was first discovered in Season 1 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, in which her talents — and her Donald Trump impersonation at the Snatch Game — made her a winner. She was then invited to participate in RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars Season 7, a season in which only winners competed and no one was eliminated. Once again, The Vivienne was a standout among the cast due to her acid humor.

After Drag Race, The Vivienne went on to play herself in various TV titles, including her own show The Vivienne Takes Hollywood. She made her West End debut in 2024 playing The Wicked Witch of the West in a production of The Wizard of Oz. After her death, Drag Race producers Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey started working on Dear Viv, a documentary celebrating the life and legacy of the drag queen.