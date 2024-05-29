The Big Picture RuPaul Dragon Queen doll, inspired by real looks, includes bold makeup and dragon accessories.

RuPaul's collaboration with Monster High promotes self-expression and acceptance.

Monster High fans can purchase the RuPaul Dragon Queen doll on Amazon, supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

The world's most famous drag queen has teamed up with one of the world's most popular dolls! Designed in collaboration with the iconic RuPaul, the legendary host of RuPaul's Drag Race, comes the RuPaul Dragon Queen doll. Working closely with the Monster High team, the doll is the result of inspiration of some of the reality icon's real-life looks. Thanks to Ru using their platform to create a community where self-expression, acceptance, and living as your true self are encouraged, this collaboration was simply perfect! RuPaul is the perfect pop culture skullebrity to be re-imagined into the world of Monster High.

RuPaul has been a pop culture icon that has taken the world by storm since they emerged on the scene. RuPaul is a multi-hyphenate artist, writer, and producer who has done it all. RuPaul has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, Critics' Choice Award, among many others, thanks to their illustrious career. RuPaul is the "Queen of Drag" and can now add Monster High doll to the resume. Oh, and this is not the first time RuPaul has been turned into an iconic toy. Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel said, "RuPaul is an icon who is never afraid to challenge the norm and stay true to himself, embodying the Monster High brand ethos of be yourself, be unique, be a monster. RuPaul's work has profoundly impacted representation in television and culture. We're proud to team up with him to introduce this brand-new chapter inspired by his legacy, the Dragon Queen, to the world of Monster High."

The RuPaul Dragon Queen Is a Fierce Addition to the Monster High Collection

For RuPaul to become the next iconic Monster High doll, she needs to have it all. The RuPaul Dragon Queen doll comes fit with a black faux leather bodysuit overlayed with glimmering black gown, knee-high boots with scale and talon details meant for strutting, and fire-singed wings. The doll channels major dragon energy with a gnarled headdress over a tumble of white curls, bold dragon-inspired makeup, a crimson amulet necklace, and two dragon bracelets intertwining, symbolizing the harmony of light and dark. Sounds like a super queen for sure! According to the press release, RuPaul said, "It's my time darlings, are you ready to unleash the goddess within? I'm thrilled you all get to finally see this fierce Dragon Queen come to life. It's an honor to have a Monster High doll made in my likeness and support a brand that has always stood by self-love. I hope this doll is a reminder to everyone to not only be yourself but to let it shine!"

Monster High is one of the most successful and beloved doll properties of all time. They are home to fangtastic characters that embrace what makes them unique and help people everywhere to be yourself, be unique, and be a monster. The Monster High collectibles have always been fan-favorites for adult collectors who continue to find joy in the world of Monster High. This collaboration with RuPaul will be exclusively available from Amazon. The Monster High RuPaul Dragon Queen doll is available for purchase on Amazon.com starting Thursday, May 30th for $55. To make this collaboration even more fitting, Monster High's mission is to encourage inclusion and acceptance for everyone's authentic selves through Monster High Project Belonging. The brand is also proud to donate to the Ali Forney Center, a nonprofit close to RuPaul's heart that provides resources for LGBTQ+ youth. The Ali Forney Center projects LGBTQ+ youth from the harms of homelessness and empowers them with the tools they need to be independent.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 streams new episodes every Friday. All seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

