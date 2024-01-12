The Big Picture RuPaul has won their eighth consecutive Emmy Award for hosting RuPaul's Drag Race, establishing themselves as the most decorated person of color in Emmy history.

They call her mother for a reason! RuPaul has just won another Emmy Award for hosting RuPaul's Drag Race. They have now won their eighth consecutive Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program all while holding the record for most wins by a person of color. RuPaul has defined why they are more than deserving of these accolades by bringing a sense of care for both their contestants and the art of drag. RuPaul has helped showcase the LGBTQ+ community as they do what a reality television host needs to do: entertain.

RuPaul has been a pillar in the LGBTQ+ community since their rise in the New York City nightclub scene in the 80s. They were welcomed into the mainstream media and pop culture as a drag queen, achieving critical notoriety as a recording artist, MAC Cosmetics spokesperson, and television and radio host. As RuPaul built their resume, they became the biggest drag queen the world has ever known. But as big as RuPaul was in the 1990s, they brilliantly and strategically shot to international fame after the launch of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009.

RuPaul's Drag Race, now in its sixteenth season, RuPaul has been a beacon not only for the community they represent, but the standard of reality television hosts. The program itself has currently won 27 of the 70 Primetime Emmy Awards it has been nominated for, with RuPaul having won eight straight for themselves as the program's host. The award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program was first handed out in 2008 at the 60th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards where Survivor host Jeff Probst was awarded. He then won four straight, which happened to be the only four times the host had been nominated for the prize. In between the fall of Jeff Probst's Emmy reign in 2011 to the rise of RuPaul's in 2016, only three other programs achieved the honors. The evolution of popular reality television may have resulted in the shift in who received the accolades. The ideals of what a reality television host is may have been altered. But when RuPaul received their first Primetime Emmy nomination for the "Little Show That Could" on Logo, the world's eyes were opened to the strength, power, and perseverance of RuPaul.

RuPaul Introduces LGBTQ+ History and Culture into 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

At the end of the day, RuPaul's Drag Race is inherently a stereotypical competition reality television program that pits contestants against one another to win a grand prize. At its inception, it was very much America's Next Top Model meets Project Runway with a hint of American Idol, all from a drag queen perspective. The show introduced popular lexicon from the LGBTQ+ community, lifting many quotes and phrases from the ballroom scene. As fast as the "library was open," fans were instantly "spilling the tea" and "throwing shade." To some, these might be fun reality TV catchphrases, but the truth of the matter is RuPaul and RuPaul's Drag Race have introduced queer history and culture into the show. Albeit sometimes subtle, rarely do other reality television programs take the time to educate the masses at this level. RuPaul's Drag Race is essentially an Art of Drag 101 course. There is a rich history of drag in America that the program hasn't brought to the forefront quite yet, but there is still time for RuPaul to blend the importance of drag culture and history into the pop culture references that gags the viewers.

RuPaul has been no stranger to controversial comments concerning who should and shouldn't be contestants on the show. In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, RuPaul stated, "Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it's not men doing it." RuPaul did apologize for the comments and has since changed their stance. The flagship program, and many of its international spin-offs, have not only introduced transgender women contestants into the Werk Room, but have found themselves with crowns on their heads as winners. The fans have helped RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby come for Ru's title as mother! RuPaul's Drag Race celebrates the growth of the contestants on the show. Since day 1, RuPaul has grown and that should be acknowledged. There is always still room to grow and RuPaul has shown that they are willing to learn and understand how drag is evolving just as their empire expands.

RuPaul Serves Double Duty as Mentor and Therapist on 'RuPaul's Drag Race

Reality television programs have often followed a format where the contestants are the centerpiece of the show, while the host serves as the program's guide. Looking at the body of work of previous Emmy Award-winning Outstanding Hosts, RuPaul marries many of their hosting duties into one big fabulous gig. RuPaul is quite hands-on with the contestants in the Werk Room and on the Main Stage, interacting during their process, pre- and post-challenge.

On Survivor, Jeff Probst serves as a host, as a sort of referee during challenges and a mediator during Tribal Council. Jane Lynch stood proud at the podium with her witty jokes and banter while asking questions on Hollywood Game Night. Tom Bergeron welcomed the audience to the spectacle that is Dancing with the Stars as he was a broker between celebrity contestants and the judging panel. On Project Runway, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn essentially split the duties in the room and on stage as the designers made it work.

It's safe to say that, due to the nature of RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul truly does it all. With their ability to interact more intimately with the drag queen contestants, RuPaul serves double duty as mentor and therapist. Over the seasons, viewers have watched some of the contestants share their intimate stories as they come from hardship through their own experience as queer people. RuPaul's Drag Race helps break down the walls as RuPaul attempts to relate and mend the wounds of trauma, allowing many of those emotional Emmy Award-winning moments. RuPaul allows their contestants to confront their "inner saboteur," give their younger selves advice, and speak their authentic truth. Rarely do the hosts get to be present for and be a part of these groundbreaking real-life moments. RuPaul ensures that there are gag-worthy elements to the reality television side of RuPaul's Drag Race but gives comfort and care to the authenticity of the drag queens' actual reality.

RuPaul has established themselves as one of the most important pop culture figures of the past two decades. They continue to transcend how a queer media personality can defy industry standards and prove that a reality television host is more than a catchphrase. They can be a healer, a therapist, and a peer. The more RuPaul conquers pop culture, the more you will see others try to emulate them. RuPaul is a trailblazer and the gold standard of how to host a reality television show. To win Emmy gold, it's going to take a true, new titan to take RuPaul down. If they even exist.

