They call her mother for a reason! RuPaul, the award-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race, has shared a reel on their personal Instagram in response to one of her former winners shading the passing of The Vivienne. Uploading a video from Season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race, the acclaimed entertainer has made it clear where she stands about the vile Tweet made by Season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez, who changed their name to King Tyra before asking to simply be called Tyra.

The clip in question is from Tyra's season in which RuPaul stage slaps winner Tyra Sanchez. Since uploading the video, fans and alumni have taken to the comment section supporting Mother Ru for taking a stand against the outrageous comments following The Vivienne's passing. Tyra retweeted a 2020 post from The Vivienne and then added, "Yet it doesn't compare to the fumes of crematorium." The outrage was swift, but Tyra took the hate and acknowledged it gave her the attention she was so desiring. She has since relentlessly disparaged The Vivienne's name on her X account, doubling down with continued hatred and disrespect.

Mother Is Mothering

As host of RuPaul's Drag Race, and its many iterations, RuPaul has become known for moments on the show in which she comedically stage slaps her contestants. During Season 10, a viral moment occurred when she accidentally made contact with contestant Asia O'Hara during the slapping mini-challenge. RuPaul has unearthed the clip from the Logo days of the show to simply share her thoughts without providing any further commentary. Without a caption, alumni of the show have filled in the blanks, providing the commentary and juicy tea fans love to see.

RuPaul has come under fire in the past for her lack of or lagged response to hot-button topics. At the peak of the potential drag bans across the country, fans and alumni begged for RuPaul to speak out. Her response eventually came. Her displeasure of one of her children disrespecting another has been presented in a way that is perfectly fitting for RuPaul and the show. As Ru famously says, "I'll be the judge of that." And she did.

With the world mourning the loss of The Vivienne just days before fans and queens unite in London for DragCon UK 2025, the event, as well as the show, have provided support to fans looking to grieve the loss of the beloved drag artist and entertainer. Attendees will be able to visit a memorial booth on the pink carpet where they may pay tribute to The Vivienne. Additionally, they offer the services of Switchboard LGBTQ+ Helpline, who will have a booth stationed at the convention. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8:00pm on MTV. Previous seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

