Since RuPaul's Drag Race moved to MTV, programming changes have also taken place, including the reduction of all episodes to just 1 hour, giving the queens of Season 15 less airtime. The changes, of course, drew criticism from Drag Race fans online, even going beyond signing petitions to bring back the regular programming. But to answer all the fan prayers, the hour-long episodes will soon sashay away as the team behind the show revealed that the Emmy-winning reality competition series will be bringing the 90-minute episodes back. Can we get an amen up in here?

RuPaul's Drag Race announced via Instagram that the show's weekly episodes will overturn the 60-minute format and will be back to 90 minutes on MTV starting March 10. Throughout its years of airing on VH1 since its tenth season, RuPaul's Drag Race has been bringing the same joy, drama, and entertainment with all the mini and maxi challenges and lip sync battles all rolled into 90-minute standard episodes. However, since the series moved to MTV, new episodes of Season 15 will air for only an hour to give enough air time for The Real Friends of WeHo, followed by the RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked segment, which traditionally airs after every Drag Race episode.

MTV previously announced that episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race would be 60 minutes long to coincide with the premiere of The Real Friends of WeHo. The decision definitely didn't sit well with fans, considering the effort and hard work the queens have pulled off only for the show to give them less air time. A Change.org petition urging MTV to reverse its decision received over 34,000 signatures as of this writing, and the fans' initiative seems to have worked successfully.

Image via MTV

RELATED: The 10 Funniest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Snatch Game Performances

Who Are the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15?

Although MTV has yet to announce its decision over The Real Friends and the Untucked segments, fans are rejoicing over the fact that the show is back in its 90-minute format. Despite the shortened runtime, Season 15 featured the show's largest cast in its 14-year herstory, with 16 new queens, including Anetra, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Jax, Sasha Colby, Aura Mayari, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Robin Fierce, Amethyst, Princess Poppy, Irene Dubois, and the TikTok famous twins, Sugar and Spice. Apart from America’s Next Drag Superstar title, the queens compete for the show's biggest cash prize yet of $200,000.

"Get ready, racers!" Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race will air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, with much longer air time for the queens. You can watch the Season 15 promo below.