The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9 will be the first charity season with $200,000 going to contestant-selected charities.

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Roxxxy Andrews, and Shannel return for their third time competing on Drag Race.

The companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, will return alongside the main competition.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race know well: As soon as the flagship competition ends, it's time to start counting down the days for All Stars. The ninth season of the spin-off reality series was formally announced today with the full cast revealed — and a charity twist. Paramount+ revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 will premiere on May 17, and this time eight queens will fight for the super-sized $200,000 prize.

As usual, the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is made up of former contestants, and this time three queens will be walking down the runway for the third time around. Vanessa Vanjie became a fan-favorite in Season 10 with a single episode and was brought back for Season 11. Now, she has another shot at winning along with third-timers Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, All Stars 2) and Shannel (Season 1, All Stars 1). Joining the trio in the competition are Angeria Paris Vanmichaels (Season 14), Gottmik (Season 13), Jorgeous (Season 14), Nina West (Season 11) and Plastique Tiara (Season 11).

Along with the announcement, Paramount+ also confirmed that companion series RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked is coming back with the main competition. Known as an essential part of every Drag Race episode, Untucked features moments that don't make it to the main series and showcases what happens when the queens are free to speak their minds while they wait for the judges to evaluate their performances on the challenges of the episode.

'All Stars 9' Will Be The First-Ever Charity Season

Additionally, Paramount+ revealed that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 will be the very first season in which the $200,000 cash prize won't be directed at any of the queen's pockets. Instead, each of the contestants was asked to select a charity organization that would receive a donation from the winning queen. The "competing" charities include The Trevor Project, National Black Justice Collective, Trans Lifeline and others.

As usual, the ru-veal of the All Stars 9 queens was made through a livestream which allowed each of them to talk about their journeys in Drag Race herstory, their personal experiences, and the charities they chose to donate the prize money to. Drag Race fans can also expect past contestants to make cameos throughout the episodes, as it frequently happens in All Stars seasons.

Paramount+ premieres RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 and Untucked on May 17. You can watch the full Meet the Queens live stream below:

RuPaul's Drag Race RuPaul searches for America's next drag superstar. Release Date February 2, 2009 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Jason Carter , Carson Kressley Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 16

