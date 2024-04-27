The Big Picture RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 9 is making a bold move by having Queens compete for charity, emphasizing community over individual success.

When it comes to reality competitions, nobody faces a more cutthroat, challenging game than the contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars. The flagship show is already extremely hard; created by RuPaul Charles and airing on MTV, RuPaul's Drag Race pushes its players to present amazing looks, participate in various challenges that range from improv comedy to creating clothes from scratch, and more, all while presenting an endearing personality that RuPaul and the other judges will hopefully fall in love with. It's one of reality TV's most difficult settings, but by putting these Queens through the wringer and eliminating them one by one, each season credits its most talented performers by allowing them to get further in the competition and hopefully win the title of America's Next Drag Superstar.

It's because of this illustrious reward and the rigorous gameplay that precedes it that makes eliminations so essential for the series — usually. Because there are special cases where the show means more than just a competition and the Queens competing are doing so on behalf of something larger than an individual win. Eliminations are usually necessary to make RuPaul's Drag Race as amazing as it is, but when it comes to RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars 9, keeping everyone around is the best choice this LGBTQ+ franchise can make.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars 9’ Will Have the Queens Playing for Charity

RuPaul's Drag Race has only run an elimination-less season once before, and in doing so, turned that installment from a brutal competition into a showcase of some of the series' best talents. All-Stars 7 brought together some of the most legendary winners to compete for the title Queen of All Queens and $200,000, still having them face some grueling challenges but sparing them the stress of potentially going home every week. It was an amazing season of television that gave Queens like Jinkx Monsoon and Shea Couleé the acclaim they deserve, but it definitely didn't have the biting spirit that makes other seasons so alluring. Eliminations are what give this mythic show stakes, and taking them away turns this more into a season-long display of great Drag rather than an actual competition — still amazing, but definitely not what most people love about the series. It would usually be a detriment for the show to take away eliminations again, but All-Stars 9 comes at a special time not only for the program, but the United States as a whole.

Recent years have seen attacks against Drag and LGTBQ+ rights all across the country; from legislative attacks by anti-LGBTQ+ politicians to personal ones by bigoted locals, it's terrifying to see this art form that has given people a haven for generations be targeted by people with discriminatory views. With this in mind, the series implemented a new twist for All-Stars 9: Not only would Queens be spared elimination, they'd be playing to win money for charity.

The winner will have a huge cash prize to be donated to the charity of their choice as this season gives back in the ultimate way while imbuing the entire installment a level of emotion unlike any audiences have seen before. Contestants talk each season about the hardships they experienced as marginalized performers, the trials they've been forced to overcome in an effort to live authentically both in and out of Drag. By having its Queens compete for charity rather than themselves, the show is emphasizing what has always been its core message: community is the most important thing, and with it, we can do anything.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Isn't Just a Show — It Has Real-World Effects

RuPaul's Drag Race is a historic series that for years has wowed audiences with the impeccable Drag its Queens pull out as they fight to get to the top. Yet a show as long-lasting as this one has seen many shifts in public perceptions regarding the LGBTQ+ community, and it's amazing that the creators are using this tenuous moment in history as an opportunity to use their platform for good. Donating all winnings to charity will allow each Queen the chance to express how they've been personally impacted by harmful rhetoric and express the importance of fighting back against this hatred.

Of course, there may still be some drama and conflict, but production eliminating Queens would rob viewers of dialogues that are important to hear, now more than ever. Competition is essential for reality TV as this element is often what makes so many shows the pulse-pounding watches they are. But the core of RuPaul's Drag Race has always been supporting LGBTQ+ lives, and by allowing its All-Stars 9 contestants to remain all season and fight to give back, the show is creating some amazing, positive change for those who need it most.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and the new season releases May 17.

