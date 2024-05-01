The Big Picture Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars features queens competing for a $200,000 charity donation prize.

Guest judges like Stephanie Hsu and Connie Britton will join the panel to pick the tops and bottoms of each week.

Contestants include past favorites like Nina West and Vanessa Vanjie. Season 9 premieres on May 17.

A handful of your favorite queens are back in the first trailer for Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and this time they’re in it for a cause greater than themselves. Yes, a $200,000 cash prize for yourself is incredible, but these gals are going the extra distance and agreeing that the winner will donate the lump sum to a charity of their choice. The money is being graciously given by The Palette Fund, a private foundation that has been leading the charge for social change in underserved communities for years. Seeing an opportunity to make a huge difference in the world, the trailer for the competition show’s ninth season sees the queens bringing their everything to the runway.

The looks are giving, and the contestants are stoked in our first look at Season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Another batch of the biggest personalities from the herstory of RuPaul’s Drag Race are back to duke it out one competition and lip sync at a time. As always, fans can also expect a recognizable panel of guest judges who love the iconic performers just as much as those of us at home. This time around, names like Academy Award-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Alec Mapa (Desperate Housewives), country music duo Brothers Osborne, Keke Palmer (Nope), and The White Lotus and Friday Night Lights star, Connie Britton will pop in to have their say in picking the week’s winners. All in all, the wigs are big, the vibes are great, and the desire to win for the good of humanity is in the air in the premiere trailer for the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

Who's Competing in 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9'?

So, what queens can you expect to spot back on your TV screens when the new season of the beloved Paramount+ series drops on May 17 with a two-episode premiere? And what charities are they planning to give to? This season’s lineup includes Angeria Paris VanMichaels (Season 14) for the National Black Justice Collective, Gottmik (Season 13) for Trans Lifeline, Jorgeous (Season 14) for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Nina West (Season 11) for The Trevor Project, Plastique Tiara (Season 11) for The Asian American Foundation, Roxxxy Andrews (Season 5, All Stars 2), for Miracle of Love, Shannel (Season 1, All Stars 1) for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10, 11) for the ASPCA.

Along with the new season of All Stars, audiences can tune into the weekly behind-the-scenes show, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, where viewers will learn about all the extra drama that didn’t make it to air. You can check out the trailer for All Stars Season 9 below and tune into Paramount+ on May 17 for the first two episodes followed by new installments weekly.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars In a fierce competition, past contestants from a renowned drag queen reality show return to the runway for another chance at glory and the coveted title. Each episode showcases their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent through a series of challenges designed to test their fashion, performance, and impersonation skills, all under the watchful eyes of celebrity guest judges. Release Date October 22, 2012 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Todrick Hall , Carson Kressley , Ts Madison , Ross Mathews , Santino Rice Main Genre Reality Seasons 9 Network MTV Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Franchise(s) RuPaul's Drag Race Showrunner RuPaul , Mandy Salangsang

