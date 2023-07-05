RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' eighth season has been nothing short of dramatic. And while fans have lived for the reality show’s fights and drama ever since its inception in 2009, they were seemingly unhappy with the disastrous reality show we call All Stars 8. Heidi N Closet—a fan favorite and Miss Congeniality from Season 12—quit the show right after the Werk Room drama, which led to her and Kahana Montrese’s Twitter feud. Kahana, on the other hand, contemplated whether she should quit the show as well, which prompted RuPaul to enter the Werk Room to stop any girls from self-eliminating themselves. Reasonably enough, with more queens hoping to be one of the RuGirls, quitting the show appears to be throwing away a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, considering how All Stars served as a redemption arc for some returning queens. But was the show a good place to be in the first place, given how those who left had to sweep aside the money they spent and the amount of effort they put in to prepare for the season?

Alexis Michelle, a queen from Season 9, also had a fair share of dramatic moments in the show, with shots of her crying (seemingly every episode) all over the internet. Though it was such a "meme" moment, the 39-year-old drag performer received backlash for choosing to save Kandy Muse over LaLa Ri. In Alexis Michelle’s defense, all queens can play the game however they want to, just like Naomi Smalls, who chose to eliminate the All Stars 4 front-runner, Manila Luzon. But what didn’t sit well with the audience was how Alexis told LaLa Ri that she would not forget about her if she ever won the Episode 8 maxi challenge. Though Alexis did not specifically tell LaLa that she would save her, the former didn’t "Blame It on the Edit" and took to Twitter to apologize for her decision.

“It was an impossible choice, a lose lose situation. Two incredible queens who I admire love [and] respect. I made a choice. After sleeping on it, I wished I could have done differently, I’m sorry for disappointing you. People make mistakes. I own this one. No edit, just me.”

Related: Bring Back My Girls: 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Ru-veals Season 8 Cast

Alexis is Unhappy With the Voting System in 'All Stars 8'

Image via Paramount Plus

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly's Quick Drag podcast, the Season 9 alum shared that the most unfortunate part of the game was crashing someone’s dream, explaining that she did want to save LaLa, but she doesn’t want to send Kandy home either. As Alexis describes it, the All Stars voting format was an "impossible decision" to begin with. She also explained that she is not holding any sort of resentment against her sisters, but she’s certainly resentful about having to make a choice.

“We all had s---ty, difficult decisions to make, and we did it. I'm not holding any resentments against my sisters for what their situation is. Am I resentful that, as sisters and competitors putting ourselves on the line in this competition, that we have to do that at all? Yes, I am. I think that's wrong,” she told EW.

The drag queen also emphasized during the interview that choosing to send someone home was not a simple decision to make. She added:

“You can say I was acting, if you want to believe that, fine, it's not up to me to decide what people think about that. It's not even my business. But I can tell you I hated making the decision and I hated having to make the decision.”

Alexis was eliminated during Episode 9, which leaves Kandy, Jimbo, and Jessica Wild vying for the "Drag Race Hall of Fame'' spot. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 returns Friday.