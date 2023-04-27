RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars is making history (or should we say, herstory) for the hit reality competition franchise, as for the first time the show's audience will be able to vote each week for their favorite runway looks from each of the eliminated contestants, to determine which of the queens will win the title of Queen of the Fame Game and a cash prize of $50,000. This secondary prize for the show's runner-ups is alongside a grand prize of $200,000 for the queen who comes out on top.

Announced in a newly-released trailer for the upcoming season, the twist marks the first time that the show will incorporate audience participation into the competition itself, aside from a vote for the title of Miss Congeniality following the completion of the competition's airing. While this was used during the show's earlier seasons, this title is now voted on by the show's contestants.

The financial risk posed for the show's contestants has long been a point of contention for both audiences and participants alike; Vice reported that contestants have been known to spend anywhere between $4000 and $20,000 on outfits, with no guarantee that each outfit will appear on television. Not only do queens of course risk elimination each week, cutting short opportunity to showcase their looks on the runway, but contestants are additionally asked to prepare outfits for runway categories that may not even be used during the show's production - that is to say, even queens who make it to the end of the competition and win will have spent money that will have ultimately been unnecessary. As Drag Race made its move to its new home on MTV with its fifteenth season earlier this year, an increased production budget means more money allocated to rewarding its contesants, thus at least somewhat reducing the potential financial risk for its participants.

The queens joining the All Stars 8 cast, vieing for the $200,000 grand prize and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, include season 2's Jessica Wild, season 5's Monica Beverly Hillz season 6's Darienne Lake, season 7's Mrs Kasha Davis, season 8's Naysha Lopez, season 9's Alexis Michelle and Jaymes Mansfield, season 11's Kahana Montrese, season 12's Heidi N Closet, season 13's Kandy Muse and Lala Ri, as well as Canada's Drag Race and UK Vs. The World alum Jimbo. The show will be judged by regulars RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ts Madison, as well as guest judges Maude Apatow, Idina Menzel, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Brandon Boyd, Zooey Deschanel, Thom Filicia, Javicia Leslie, Ego Nwodim, Adam Shankman, JoJo Siwa and Robin Thede.

The eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars will stream on Paramount+ within the United States and exclusively on WOW Presents Plus elsewhere, premiering on May 12. Check out the new trailer below: