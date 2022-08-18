RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 just snagged the crown and has become Paramount+'s most-watched original reality series. On the stiletto heels of Paramount+ ordering an eighth season of All Stars, and VH1 renewing RuPaul's Drag Race for a fifteenth season following Season 14's eleven Primetime Emmy nominations, the world of reality drag is a force to be reckoned with.

Paramount+ announced that the seventh season of their original series of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has beat out The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, From Cradle to Stage, The Challenge All Stars and more for the reigning title of most-watched on the streamer in the U.S. From the sixth season alone, which premiered last June, All Stars Season 7's streams were trending up by almost 60%. It's no surprise that an eighth season was just announced, as well as a fifth-season renewal for RuPaul's spinoff RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which takes fans behind the scenes and gives an up-close look at all the backstage catfights, heart-to-hearts and secrets. Both shows will return in 2023.

All Stars changed the game for the iconic queens from previous Drag Race seasons. To the fans' delight, RuPaul rounded up her previous winners to return for an all-new competition, pitting the best of the best against one another. With the stakes even higher, the girls battled it out for the title of Queen of All Queens and a cash prize of $200,000 (the highest in the show's history). The ladies had no choice but to bring their fiercest talent, besting even their previous selves. The supreme Season 7, which aired only months ago in May, brought back the UK's Drag Race Season 1 winner The Vivienne, previous All Stars 4 winners Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck, All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé, Drag Race Season 3 winner Raja, Season 5's Jinkx Monsoon, Season 11's Yvie Oddly and Season 12's Jaida Essence Hall.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: 'Ironheart' Casts 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shea Couleé in Mystery Role

Since RuPaul's Drag Race first aired in 2009, the ladies of drag of have been slaying and bringing world-class design and makeup skills, as well as showmanship. Inspiring a number of spinoffs, All Stars Season 7 shook fans with a whole slate of winners, and even more sharp wit. Not only did the lavish designs and elaborate looks thrill viewers, but the revolving panel of celebrity judges took the season to the next level. A few of the judges that were featured include Swedish popstar Tove Lo, Cameron Diaz, designer Betsey Johnson, Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White, Ben Platt and United States Speak of the House Nancy Pelosi. No one is above fashion.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8's premiere date hasn't been announced, but you can watch all seven seasons on Paramount+ now. Check out Season 7's trailer below: