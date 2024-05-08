The Big Picture Brita deserves a second chance after a controversial edit on Season 12.

With RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 on the horizon, there are a handful of Drag Race legends that some fans are demanding to see. And rightly so! They deserve another shot for a second chance to win. Looking at the queens who have never appeared in an All Stars season, only these queens have shown why their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent are ready for another opportunity to slay and snatch the crown!

After four triumphant seasons, RuPaul's Drag Race decided to bring back twelve of its greatest drag queens to compete on the biggest stage on television. What started as a fan's dream come true led to a questionable twist that rattled the queens to their core. Forcing them to work in pairs made the season iconic for all the wrong reasons. No matter the format, it was a celebration of the show that made them. Four years later, a second All Stars season came to fruition, setting the course for the spin-off forever. With nine winners in eight seasons, thanks to a double crowning on All Stars 4, the Drag Race Hall of Fame is ever expanding, and there are a lot of queens from the flagship program that fans are eager to see compete again.

20 Brita

Season 12, 9th Place

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 was filled with controversy that ultimately resulted in re-editing a lot of crucial moments featuring a queen who was cut out of the season. In order to supplement the story, Brita, unfortunately, was left with the brunt of an antagonistic edit towards Aiden Zhane. As one of the genuine legends of the New York drag scene, Brita was able to showcase an exceptional package despite her portrayal on the show. With enough time behind us, it's time to give Brita a second chance. She is an exceptional drag artist that deserves another chance to redeem herself with the fandom. She's not a bitch, she's THAT bitch!

19 Marcia Marcia Marcia

Season 15, 7th Place

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is always about showing evolution and growth and there are very few who can exemplify that more than Season 15's Marcia Marcia Maria. Learning from her critiques from her fellow queens, judges, and fans about her makeup, Marcia has made strides to accept the feedback and make it work for her. As a well-rounded drag artist, Marcia could come into an All Star season as an underdog and completely shock the world. For now, she is starring on Broadway in the Tony Award-nominated Cabaret, serving as the understudy for Eddie Redmayne's Emcee. She is a theater queen through and through!

18 Joey Jay

Season 13, 12th Place

Was she the filler queen? Unfortunately for Season 13's Joey Jay, she spoke her placement into existence. But this "gay ass bitch" has exploded since her time on the show. Wearing wigs more and more often, yet staying true to their drag style, Joey Jay left the show a bit too early, somehow losing out to a queen wearing bags glued to a corset. Regardless, Joey Jay was fun television and the trade of the season. Expect a new side of Joey Jay if she ever comes back!

17 April Carrión

Season 6, 11th Place

In one of the most competitive seasons in franchise history, April Carrión's run on Season 6 was unfortunately short-lived. Remembered for her sailor's hat in confessional and her exceptional Best Drag runway, fans have been eager to see her return. She's even anticipated it as well! Fans were happy to see her on the WOW Presents Plus original series Binge Queens during Drag Race Mexico, offering her commentary week after week while looking fabulous. Having enough time away, this Puerto Rican goddess could come back and shock the world!

16 Jasmine Kennedie

Season 14, 8th Place

Jasmine Kennedie was going through a personal journey during her Drag Race journey. As one of the lip sync assassins of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, Jasmine somehow ended her time on the show during the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuZa. But she made her time on the show worth it. Miss Mouth Almighty had a bitter rivalry with Daya Betty, let Maddy Morphesis have her moment during Untucked, and then provided one of the most touching moments sharing her identity as a transgender woman. Jasmine has grown immensely. Since her time on the show, Jasmine's true self has been realized and this beautiful woman continues to slay the house down with her beautiful looks. She may claim she won't be as mouthy a second time around, but let's be real, in the pressure cooker that is Drag Race, the cameras will catch everything!

15 Joselyn Fox

Season 6, 6th Place

Wonk wonk! The fans are ready to keep it foxy once again with Season's 6 Joselyn Fox. Coming, or cumin, in sixth place, Joselyn Fox may have been perceived as the lesser version of Courtney Act, but she provided some exceptional television. Alongside her signature catchphrase, Joselyn's impersonation of Teresa Giudice during Snatch Game has been repeated since the episode originally aired. As the fashion game has evolved since her first time on Drag Race, a new side of Joselyn will surely come out. With many early season queens getting an opportunity to return to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, it's time to see Joselyn again.

14 Morphine Love Dion

Season 16, 5th Place

It only took her until the Lip Sync LaLaPaRuza for her to win, but Morphine Dion Love slayed her sisters, proving that when she's on stage, she will entertain. With the most confessionals during Season 16, Morphine truly had a comment for everything. While some of her runways may have lacked lining, no one was truly paying attention to it. It was all about the BBL! It's possible we might see Morphine return as a Lip Sync Assassin first. No matter what, Morphine's redemption during the reunion episode proved that she was a breakout star of the season.

13 Gigi Goode

Season 12, Runner-Up

Good morning campers! Gigi Goode dominated during her run on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12. Fans knew she would excel greatly during the runways, but she shocked them during challenges she didn't think she would be good at. Winning Snatch Game and the Rusical, Gigi proved that she truly was exceptional at the game of Drag Race. She did not win the COVID-forced at-home finale, but she won in life. During the program, she shared that she was genderfluid, but following the show, she revealed to her fans via Instagram she went through Facial Feminisation Surgery and now identifies as Trans Non-binary. As a proud member of the House of Avalon, she continues to appear on the WOW Presents Plus original Avalon TV! Gigi may have already been shown an incredible package, now she can return through a new perspective!

12 Rock M. Sakura

Season 12, 12th Place

When it comes to fart jokes, justice for Rock M. Sakura! During her first critique during Season 12, she was criticized by Michelle Visage for her fart reference during her lyrics for "You Don't Me Now." Cut to two seasons later and there is an entire challenge based around farts! Rock M. Sakura's dry wit was her saving grace on the show. She is one of the most underrated comedy queens the show has ever seen simply because she didn't get a chance to showcase it! There was a lot of untapped potential that Rock M. Sakura didn't get to show and an All Stars appearance would be the perfect place to do so!

11 Laganja Estranja

Season 6, 8th Place

Laganja Estranja is one of the most quotable queens to ever come from RuPaul's Drag Race. A lot has changed since her appearance on Season 6. She came out as transgender in 2021, the same year she returned for her iconic turn as a Lip Sync Assassin on RuPaul's Drag Race 6. Laganja is a legend in the world of Drag Race. She has helped define the golden age of the program. Fans have been granted a chance to see her on the road on the "Werq the World" tour, proving just how incredible of a drag artist she is. The fans want her back! Give them what they want!

10 Utica

Season 13, 6th Place

Utica will forever be remembered for a handful of moments during her tenure on RuPaul's Drag Race. Whether it's her weed admission during Ru's walk through, her breathtaking sleeping bag design challenge, or her fatal mistake of asking the host of the show to stand up during the comedy challenge, Utica was a breakout star on Season 13. She did have some challenging moments when it came to comedy, but her ability to design is unmatched. She's even been represented following her run on the show as the designer of queen's runways. Utica is a quirky character who is ready to wiggle to the top!

9 Jackie Cox

Season 12, 5th Place

Salaam! The Persian Princess of drag has arrived! Jackie Cox took Season 12 by storm with her well-rounded, versatile approach to drag. As one of the many NYC queens on the season, she held her own among some of the titans. Sadly, Jackie got the short end of the stick when she didn't get a chance to be a part of the at-home finale when another contestant was disqualified. But nothing helps build a potential All-Star resume by being known as a robbed goddess. With a strong stage presence, impeccable comedy timing, and a giant heart, Jackie Cox is one of the unsung heroes of Drag Race.

8 Denali

Season 13, 8th Place

Move aside, it's your girl Denali! The ice-skating princess is one of the most versatile queens the show has known. In a season filled with big and loud personalities, Denali played with grace. And just enough shade when the moment arose. Walking into the Werq Room on ice skates, Denali's impact was felt the moment she arrived. But when she shockingly lost the twisty season premiere lip sync, she needed to find a way to redeem herself. And she did! It was 100% pure love. Denali has an arsenal of talents that an All Star season would allow her to display. She's got a cutthroat nature that would be excellent for the returning season format.

7 Kim Chi

Season 8, Runner-Up

The last time a Ru girl turned makeup mogul joined the All Stars contest, she won the whole damn thing. As the brilliant mind behind KimChi Chic Beauty, Kim Chi has used her star power to help launch a queer and Asian-owned business that has become one of the most in-demand lines in the scene. Season 8 was the Bob the Drag Queen show, and everyone was a supporting player. But fans took to her because of her exceptional package on the runway. And expect more of that if she ever has the opportunity to return. Kim Chi's growth off the show deserves a celebration on the show.

6 Asia O'Hara

Season 10, 4th Place

The last time Asia O'Hara was on Drag Race, well, butterflies were harmed in the filming of the finale. After a botched reveal in her finale lip sync, fans were heartbroken to see her not have a chance at the crown. Since leaving the show, Asia has toured the world and has displayed just how strong of a show host she is. There may not be anyone better in the entire Drag Race family. Making the big bucks, if Asia is ready to leave her professional jobs behind for a short time, Asia could easily find her way into the Drag Race Hall of Fame. My only advice is, leave the butterflies at home!

5 Dida Ritz

Season 4, 6th Place

RuPaul's Drag Race fans love making their dream lists of queens who they would love to see return to the show. And almost consistently, Dida Ritz's name pops up. Forever known for her lip sync to Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (Everlasting Love," which ranks as one of the most iconic lip syncs in the show's history, Dida came from a very different era of the show. Drag Race has changed drastically since Season 4 and an All Stars season would afford her the opportunity to show the world how she can come into this new game. Ru, give her a call! We want Dida Ritz back on our screens!

4 Plane Jane

Season 16, 3rd Place

Sister! Plane Jane was the official villain of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16. Whether she was antagonizing Amanda Tori Meating, playing mind games with whatever queen she felt threatened by, or simply bringing the memes to the screen, Plane Jane was the star of the season. She may have landed in third place, but she knew how to play the game of Drag Race to a T. She made exceptional television and made RuPaul laugh. That's how you do it! It took toward the end of the season for Plane Jane to crack and show some vulnerability, but that's what makes a great growth arc. Between the infamous "Burger Finger" and her internet-breaking meme of "Mama, kudos for spilling. For sharing," Plane Jane won the season in her own right. There has never been a character quite like Plane Jane.

3 Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Season 15, 3rd/4th Place

What made Mistress Isabelle Brooks brilliant was she knew that the cameras were rolling when she consistently spoke her mind. She knew that on top of showcasing brilliant classic drag, she made exceptional television. She took on the presence of Sugar and Spice early on, being a voice for many fans watching, but she had a moment of growth as she was able to understand their perspective on the art of drag. She had the most confessionals during Season 15, serving as a strong narrator. Her competitive nature did take a toll on some of her fellow queens, but her passion for drag was always evident. She is classic drag in a modern era. Whatever era she's in currently in, we hope the next one is her All Star era.

2 Lady Camden

Season 14, Runner-Up

On paper, Lady Camden had the better track record on Season 14 of Drag Race. But she was just not as unique as Willow Pill. Originally from the UK, Lady Camden could do it all. With some of the best looks throughout the season and some of the best acting performances in the "Daytona Winds" challenge and the Rusical, Lady Camden's well-rounded arsenal of talent took her all the way to the top. But it was just shy of victory. Her finale honored her Freddie Mercury-inspired runway and her ballet prowess. The crown easily could have been hers. And it certainly could be when she inevitably returns to the show. She is a superstar.

1 Peppermint

Season 9, Runner-Up

Peppermint came onto Drag Race immediately, making history. She was the first openly transgender woman to walk into the Werk Room. As one of the biggest acts in New York nightlife history, Peppermint took Drag Race by storm. She may have ended up as the runner-up of the season, but her career following the show has been remarkable. She's been on Broadway. She appeared on the second season of The Traitors. She's used her platform for the good of the community. She's a gem. But the question remains. Who's after Peppermint? No one! If Peppermint were to win an All Stars crown, all four finalists of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 would be a winner. Let's make more history!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 premieres Friday, May 17th on Paramount+. All seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+.

