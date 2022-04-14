Paramount+ has just announced that RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will feature a cast of all-winners for the very first time. The new season of the ever-popular competition reality show will follow eight winners of previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and its several spin-offs competing for the title of "Queen of All Queens" and a $200,000 cash prize. The first two episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 will become available to stream on May 20 via Paramount+ and will continue to drop weekly alongside new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which features all the backstage drama not shown in the initial episode of the show.

The eight winners returning for another run in what is essentially the Olympics of drag include Jinkx Monsoon, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé, Raja, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly. Only four of the eight queens are winners of the original seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, with Raja being crowned in Season 3, Jinkx Monsoon in Season 5, Yvie Oddly in Season 11, and Jaida Essence Hall in Season 12. Shea Couleé won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, while Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck were tied for first place in All Stars season 4. The only queen competing this season who originally won a season of an international spin-off is The Vivienne, who won RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1.

During the upcoming finale of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14, which airs on VH1 on April 22, fans can catch an exclusive, extended first look at the legendary cast of returning queens. Additionally, Paramount+ will air Countdown to All Stars 7: You're A Winner Baby, a four-episode special featuring fan-favorite queens from multiple seasons of Drag Race highlighting some of the best moments of this season's contestants during their original runs on the series. The special will drop episodes between April 29 and May 20, leading up to the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

While this new all-winners season may be considered the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, it is the first season to not follow the typical format and casting of the first six seasons. This unique season is following in the footsteps of this year's RuPaul's Drag Race: Uk vs the World, which featured an international cast of all-star queens spanning multiple renditions of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has been airing since 2012, it seems that the producers are trying something new with the franchise's most popular spin-off.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will return for Season 7 on May 20.

