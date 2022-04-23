RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has just released a trailer for its newest season, according to a report from Deadline, highlighting the new lineup of season-winning contestants along with some pretty exciting and unexpected guest judges. The trailer for the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiered on Friday night, during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14's grand finale episode.

The new teaser gave us a first look at the drama and glamour to come in the new season, along with a glimpse at the new and frankly quite eclectic group of guest judges. Guest judges included in the trailer are actress Cameron Diaz, supermodel Naomi Campbell, journalist Ronan Farrow, and...United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. That's right, California representative Pelosi will make an appearance on America's favorite drag queen competition series. But that's not all, other guest judges on the season include Daphne Guinness, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, famed designer Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Ben Platt, and Hannah Einbinder. Another celebrity guest to appear in the next season is Wheel of Fortune's always-dazzling Vanna White who is known for her seemingly infinite rotation of shimmery gowns.

RuPaul's Drag Race originally premiered in 2009 and has been a fan favorite since its premiere. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premiered three years later, in 2012, and features fan-favorite competitors from previous seasons of the competition series. Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will feature only winners from previous seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race — a first for the series. Competitors will duke it out, forming alliances and feuds as they fight for the title of “Queen of All Queens.” The winner will also receive a cash prize of $200,000 — the highest prize awarded in Drag Race history.

Competitors for Season 7 are as follows: Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck, The Vivienne, and Yvie Oddly. Each contestant will fight it out for the winning title. But besides the thrill of competition in sequins, the show will also follow the bonds formed and broken between each competitor.

Viewers won't have to wait long for the new season, as it premiers on Paramount+ on May 20, 2022. Until then, however, you can watch the new trailer for the upcoming season below.

