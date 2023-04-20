Perhaps we can call it the Season 8 era! Just after Sasha Colby (aka your favorite drag queen's favorite drag queen) bagged the crown as the Season 15 winner, another piece of RuPaul's Drag Race content will "gag" fans a little bit. Paramount+ revealed 12 fan-favorite returning queens vying for the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" spot and a whopping cash prize of $200,000, including a queen from Canada's Drag Race, some Miss Congeniality winners, and queens from earlier seasons of the long-running television franchise. RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere on May 12, with the "Untucked" segment airing exclusively on Paramount+.

The All Stars 8 announcement came after the victory of Sasha Colby, who became the second trans winner of the show's regular season, winning the crown in an almost nude ensemble against Anetra, an equally talented and fierce queen. With All Stars 8 premiere getting closer, a list of sickening drag queens will be competing for the coveted crown, starting with Jimbo, a queen from the international version of the franchise, who will compete for the third time after her appearances in Canada's Drag Race Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World. Snatch Game winner Alexis Michelle from Season 9 also joins the cast, along with Season 6 fan-favorite Darienne Lake, Miss Congeniality and lip-sync assassin Heidi N Closet from Season 12, and Season 2 breakout star Jessica Wild.

RuPaul's Drag Race and its international iterations have, over the years, provided fans with an entertaining television experience. The eighth season of All Stars is shaping up to be another season full of gag-worthy performances and—of course—drama, with Season 13 runner-up Kandy Muse joining the cast, whom fans may recognize as a "star quality" trailblazer. Completing the cast are Jaymes Mansfield from Season 9, Las Vegas showgirl Kahanna Montrese from Season 11, Miss Congeniality winner (and Golden Boot awardee) Lala Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz from Season 5, Mrs. Kasha Davis from Season 7, and Miss Continental winner and Season 8 contender Naysha Lopez.

Category Is: Drag Queen Era!

Despite the blatant hatred, drag queens have continued to thrive in a society that seems to be moving backward. And while the entire Drag Race universe is just a small part of the huge LGBTQ+ culture and herstory, the franchise has undoubtedly helped catapult queer personalities into stardom, with Jinx Monsoon joining the cast of Doctor Who along with other drag-centered television shows, including Queen of the Universe. Moreover, Drag Race is still expanding, and the queens are not going away any time soon.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on May 12. You can check out the "Queen Ruveal" promo and the cast's promotional looks below.

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

"Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on season nine, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!"

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

"It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season six, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!"

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

"The blessed and highly favored Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the ALL STARS crown! This former small-town girl has hit the big time, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame."

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

"Season nine’s bubbly, blonde bombshell – Jaymes Mansfield – is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to ALL STARS! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in “The B* Who Stole Christmas.” Now she’s got her sights on the Drag Race Hall of Fame."

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

"From season two, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!"

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

"What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on “Canada’s Drag Race” and “UK vs. the World,” she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!"

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

"Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the ALL STARS crown!"

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

"The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the season 13 crown, the outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about!"

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

"Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame! Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!"

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

"Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season five when she shared her truth on the mainstage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!"

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

"There’s always time for … Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season seven’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental!"

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

"Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen, Naysha Lopez, is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season eight, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!"