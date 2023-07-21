The eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has finally come to a close, and one queen has come out on top as the newest inductee into the 'Drag Race Hall of Fame'. After eleven weeks, queens Jimbo and Kandy Muse headed into this week's finale as the season's top two, with one last challenge standing between them, the crown, and a grand prize of $200,000. As the season was filmed last summer, with both queens having been filmed winning as to avoid the outcome leaking, the pair sat down to watch the finale together, capturing the victor's genuine live reaction to their win. Spoilers below!

The finale saw the queens challenged to each perform original numbers, written specifically for them, "I Remember Being Born" and "Pay Me In Money" for Jimbo and Kandy respectively. Not only that, but the pair would face off one last time in a lip sync for the crown, to "Do Ya Wanna Funk?" by Sylvester and Patrick Cowley. It turns out third time really is the charm for Jimbo, as after appearing on three different seasons of the show (having previously competed on Canada's Drag Race Season 1 and UK vs. The World Season 1), she was finally crowned the winner, walking away with the cash prize and joining the likes of Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, and Alaska Thunderfuck in the Hall of Fame.

However, Jimbo wasn't the only queen crowned this season, as the eliminated contestants had been battling it out each week in the "Fame Games", with each queen showcasing what they would have worn for that episode's runway challenge in a bid to secure audience votes and win a secondary prize of $60,000. Thanks to a sickening runway package and a lovable personality, LaLa Ri won the title, having also had her total votes multiplied by three as a reward for winning last week's variety show challenge. Paramount reported that over 5 million votes were cast in the online poll.

A Fierce Season

Of her newly crowned winners, Emmy winning-host and executive producer RuPaul said "This season I fell in love with each of our All Stars all over again, but in the end, Jimbo's ginormous talents were impossible to ignore. Long may they jiggle. And I want to thank all the fans for voting and making LaLa Ri the Queen of the Fame Games. Condragulations!” Via Twitter, Jimbo wrote "No Spoiler But today is The Best Day of My Life." Competing alongside her, Kandy, and LaLa, were Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5), Naysha Lopez (Season 8), Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7), Darienne Lake (Season 6), Heidi N Closet (Season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9), Kahanna Montrese (Season 11), and Alexis Michelle (Season 9).

