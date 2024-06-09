The Big Picture Drag Race All Stars 9 brought in four firefighters for the famous makeover challenge.

The firefighters were from four different walks of life, but were all connected to the LGBTQ+ community through important relationships.

RuPaul's Drag Race highlights the importance of allies by showcasing open support of the LGBTQ+ community on the show.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has been pushing the queens to go harder, challenging them in the Maxi Challenges. In the latest episode, not only did the queens have to makeover a firefighter, they had to form a trio and write and perform a verse in a new spin on the girl group challenge. And since the queens are working in pairs, some of the queens made new looks for the makeover subject as well! Regardless of the difficulty of the challenge, the show celebrated the importance of allies. The firefighters entered the Werk Room and put aside the fears of being judged for participating in drag. Inviting these men allows the world to understand how allies are integral in the support of the LGBTQ+ community. The conversations the firefighters had with the queens were filled with open-mindedness and acceptance. The makeover challenge always tends to be an emotional episode, but seeing these heroes give it their all and support the queens, it's all what Drag Race is all about!

RuPaul's Drag Race has been a staple of reality television since the show premiered in 2009. Hosted by multi-hyphenate artist RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race has brought the art of drag to the mainstream. With multiple international versions and an All Stars spin-off, RuPaul's Drag Race has grown beyond its queer-centric fan base. It's been a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and the individuals who showcase their art to the world. The term chosen family is a major part of the queer community, and it's a term that's heightened on the show. When it comes to creating a chosen family in the drag world, it might mean expanding a drag family and having a drag child. And each season on RuPaul's Drag Race, there's a group of drag children that are born. On RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9, four more drag babies were birthed, and they couldn't have been more fabulous!

The Emotions Are High During the Makeover Challenge on 'Drag Race'

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 has been a season of minimal drama. With earning money for charity as the primary focus this season, the queens are playing nice, but being pushed to go harder. Only four episodes in, the makeover challenge has arrived — but it came with a twist. Ru invited four handsome firefighters to be put in drag for the first time. This time, the queens had to pair up with another queen and put their man in drag. Oh, and then they had to perform as a cohesive girl group. These firefighters, heroes of everyday life, were eager for the opportunity to explore the art of drag, but more importantly, they each had a reason to be there. Their connection to the LGBTQ+ community came to the forefront in a night of celebration.

The four makeover subjects that entered the Werk Room came from four different walks of life. Adam, from Grand Rapids, Ohio, is the father of a pansexual daughter who is married to a trans man. Brad Lee, from Los Angeles, California, found a chosen family in the EDM world, where he has many LGBTQ+ friends. Nathan, from Denver, Colorado, previously worked as a go-go dancer at a gay club. He not only felt welcomed in that world, but he felt comfortable dancing for gay men on a nightly basis. Anaré from Atlanta, Georgia, happened to be the only gay man in the quartet. His presence helped to defy the stigma that this very masculine profession has gay men working in it. Their presence for this challenge helped showcase how masculine men are eager to go all out and try drag to show others that it's freeing and liberating. They were able to form bonds with the queens almost instantly and were more than willing to go through every step to fulfill the challenge. Nathan was more than willing to tuck, while Anaré went all out and allowed his teammates to shave his eyebrows. That's commitment!

For a mainstream audience, seeing these men break out of their comfort zone and willingly leave it all on the stage may not seem like a lot, but it is. They are allowing people to learn that drag can be for anyone and how they will stand in solidarity with the queer community in a time of need. Much of the discussion while the queens were putting their firefighter's face on revolved around the struggles in the real world regarding drag bans. It's easy for the queens to be frustrated and question why others don't get it. Watching the straight men in the room show an equal amount of disdain proved that there are people who have educated themselves on the situation. And they want to be there for the cause.

When it came to Adam's story, he revealed that for him, he was there to support his daughter, but his own mother refused to attend her wedding because of her personal convictions. There is something to say about conditional love, from both sides of the coin. As disappointed and upset as he was that his mother didn't come to her granddaughter's wedding, he was there to support his daughter no matter what. Having a father like Adam present on Drag Race can inspire queer individuals watching, who might be fearless to come out to their family, that there is hope. There is someone in their lives that will be there to support them.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Strengthens the LGBTQ+ Community by Celebrating Allyship

In recent years, RuPaul's Drag Race, both on the flagship and the spin-off show, has showcased many individuals who have come onto the show to guest judge, make a cameo, or serve as a makeover partner because they are tried and true allies. Many high-profile celebrities have come onto the show not only because it's their favorite reality program, but to show their support for the LGBTQ+. Whether it's someone like Melissa McCarthy or Kyra Sedgewick, they've taken moments during their appearance to state just how in awe of them they are and share how they inspire them. Melissa McCarthy shared that she owed drag queens a lot as they taught her back in the day, doing her own form of drag. Kyra Sedgewick proudly shared that she took her son to a drag show as a kid.

Being a public figure and openly celebrating an art form that is predominantly queer, it proves that they seem willing to march side by side when the times continue to get tough. Often times during RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, the celebrities will visit the queens to speak to them. The way they offer their support to the queens truly brings allyship to a whole new level. These relatable conversations, offering them advice and support on how to tackle the world they're about to enter post-show is something that's not seen on other reality programs.

The queer community stands strong together, but we're even stronger with our allies. RuPaul's Drag Race helps everyone realize that drag is for everyone. LGBTQ+ individuals, whether it be the queens from the show or the fans watching it, are out there doing the hard work, but the allies are there in solidarity. Bringing on our allies is crucial for Drag Race, and the larger picture. The bigger the show grows, the more important this message continues to be. Thank you RuPaul.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 streams new episodes on Fridays on Paramount+ in the U.S.

