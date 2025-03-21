Sometimes there are reality television show crossovers that are obvious. Like superstars from Survivor or Big Brother joining their loved one for a race around the world on The Amazing Race. Other times, it takes that super fan of reality television that pays attention to EVERYTHING to clock the connection. Such is the case of that reality television crossover you may not have even noticed.

This season, The Amazing Race features a married couple from Las Vegas, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain. The picture-perfect image of love has exactly what it takes to win the race. Their professions are one of those many traits necessary for success. Brett is an acrobat. Mark is a dancer and model. Of Mark’s many credits, he has danced in RuPaul’s Drag Race Live, the Vegas show inspired by the mega-hit reality show. In addition to the six rotating RuPaul's Drag Race queens on the roster, they are joined by an ensemble of male dancers known as the Pit Crew. As it just so happened, during Season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the Pit Crew dancers from the Las Vegas show happened to enter the Werk Room to be the partners for the infamous makeover challenge. And it just so happens that Mark was one of those dancers!

From 'Drag Race' To 'The Amazing Race,' Mark Sissies That Walk