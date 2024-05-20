The Big Picture Winning RuPaul's Drag Race is a challenging feat that tests competitors' charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent.

Each season's criteria for winning changes, making the competition unpredictable and subjective.

Even without winning, talented queens like Kennedy Davenport, Naomi Smalls, and Latrice Royale have built successful careers post-show.

Winning RuPaul's Drag Race is not easy. There have been an incredible number of brilliant drag artists who have fought their way through the flagship program and the All-Stars spin off and have yet to be crowned by Mama Ru. Over the span of 16 regular seasons and 9 All Stars seasons in the US, over 200 drag queens have lit up the main stage and become superstars. Winning Drag Race is not easy, and it's certainly not for the faint of heart. It's a pressure cooker!

Each season, the criteria for winning changes. And sometimes it's all about the competitors and the make-up of talent. As they say on that other reality drag competition show, drag is art and art is subjective. Sometimes the fans don't always agree with the season's winner, but their victories are worthy. For those who don't win, fans often give them the moniker of a robbed goddess and are eager to see them return and fight once again. But even those who return are still unable to capture lightning. From this recent season's runner-up Sapphira Cristal to two-time Drag Race All Star Manila Luzon, these queens are the best to never win RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars In a fierce competition, past contestants from a renowned drag queen reality show return to the runway for another chance at glory and the coveted title. Each episode showcases their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent through a series of challenges designed to test their fashion, performance, and impersonation skills, all under the watchful eyes of celebrity guest judges. Release Date October 22, 2012 Cast RuPaul , Michelle Visage , Todrick Hall , Carson Kressley , Ts Madison , Ross Mathews , Santino Rice Main Genre Reality Seasons 9 Network MTV Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Franchise(s) RuPaul's Drag Race Showrunner RuPaul , Mandy Salangsang

10 Kennedy Davenport

Drag Race 7- 4th Place; Drag Race All Stars 3- Runner-Up

Kennedy Davenport will forever be remembered for her infamous crystalized chicken look and corresponding runway. But Kennedy Davenport is more than that. She is a pageant queen from Texas and brought that prowess to Drag Race. Always with her eye on the prize, Kennedy was a formidable competitor the two times she appeared on the show. Of course, fans will remember the controversial ending to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 where the eliminated queens had the ability to vote for who they believed should be in the final two. While many fans believed Shangela was robbed due to her poor relations with the fallen, Kennedy was pushed to the top and able to lip sync against her former Drag Race 7 cast mate for the crown. Kennedy has been an underrated drag artist on Drag Race as she is not as exuberant as some of the other queens, but when it comes to showcasing good drag, Kennedy never faltered.

9 Naomi Smalls

Drag Race 8- Runner-Up; Drag Race All Stars 4- Runner-Up

Image via World of Wonder

Naomi Smalls is the legs of Drag Race! As the youngest competitor both times she appeared on the show, Naomi truly represented the future of drag. Naomi's fashion was unmatched and has been the inspiration for many queens, even RuPaul herself. Naomi was a strong threat to Bob the Drag Queen on RuPaul's Drag Race 8, but it was not her time. Sadly, it wasn't her time either when she returned to RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4, but she proved that her desire to win was beyond present. Many queens have been reluctant to knock out a front-runner during an All Stars season for fear of backlash from the fandom. Naomi said, not on my watch! She shockingly eliminated the biggest threat, Manila Luzon, who was poised to win had it not been for Naomi.

8 Latrice Royale

Drag Race 4- 4th Place; Drag Race All Stars 1- 7th/8th Place; Drag Race All Stars 4- 5th Place

Image via World of Wonder

Latrice Royale has been the center of so many iconic moments throughout her tenure on RuPaul's Drag Race. Between the hilarious "get those nuts away from my face," her exceptional lip sync against Kenya Michaels, and becoming fan favorites with Manila Luzon on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 1 with their team name Latrila, but despite her legendary status, a crown has yet to sit atop of Latrice's fabulous wigs. Latrice has had an exceptional story that has warmed fans to her and allowed her to secure Miss Congeniality. She tried to adjust to the new pace of Drag Race when she made a shocking return on RuPaul's Drag Race 4, but with a very strong cast, it was not enough. Since her time on the show, she has toured the world with her one-woman show and is currently appearing on We're Here. She may not have a crown, but she's doing just fine!

7 Courtney Act

Drag Race 6- Runner-Up

Image via World of Wonder

Courtney Act came onto RuPaul's Drag Race 6 as the stunning Aussie singer with everything needed to win it all. Considered one of the best, if not the best, seasons in the history of the program, Courtney's perfection was compared to the comedy of Bianca Del Rio and the underdog story of Adore Delano. Her story line as the early front-runner with some history making runways, got the best of her in the end. Since her time on the show, Courtney has been outspoken about the show that helped make her in the states and has been rumored to be blacklisted by production. Regardless, she's been taking over the world, appearing on Celebrity Big Brother UK and Dancing with the Stars in Australia, among other shows. Fans have been vocal about wanting her to host Drag Race Down Under, but alas, it never happened. Courtney Act and her brilliant pun name is one of the best drag artists on the planet. Her lack of a Drag Race win was not the end of her explosion of a career.

6 Brooke Lynn Hytes

Drag Race 11- Runner-Up

The Queen of the North arrived on RuPaul's Drag Race 11 with an exceptional resume. The former Miss Continental winner is no stranger to a crown, but when she was pitted against her season rival Yvie Oddly, Ru's liking for the oddball weirdo won out in the end. Her time on Season 11 had some major moments that have solidified her placement in Drag Race history. Between her incredible reveal on the runway to marking the first ever showmance on Drag Race, Brooke Lynn has etched her place. Despite botching her fellow countrywoman Celine Dion during Snatch Game, she was allowed back on Canadian soil and was given the distinct honor of hosting Canada's Drag Race, marking the first time a previous contestant would become a host on an international iteration of the program. Losing is the new winning, and Brooke Lynn Hytes is living proof.

Related These Queens Should Return for Future RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Across the 'Runiverse' shines the queens who deserve another chance to showcase their charisma and all-star talents.

5 Shangela

Drag Race 2- 12th Place; Drag Race 3- 6th Place; Drag Race All Stars 3- 3rd/4th Place

Image via World of Wonder

When they say you can hear an image, throw up a photo of Shangela's entrance or her infamous Untucked fight with Mimi Imfurst, Shangela's iconic lines will instantly come to mind. In the world of reality television, being known for a catchphrase is crucial for extending your fifteen minutes of fame. She brought fans "Halleloo" and the most quoted monologue about having a sugar daddy. She is the Cinderella story of Drag Race, being the first queen to finish last in their original season, only to be invited back a season later as RuPaul saw her great potential. Many fans thought RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 was hers to win, but after a late twist, the crown was pulled away from and handed over to Trixie Mattel. Since being on the show, she became the first drag queen to compete on the American version of Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted the first three seasons of We're Here. Unfortunately, there have been allegations against her regarding her time on the HBO series. Regardless, she's remained a legend in the world of Drag Race.

4 Sapphira Cristal

Drag Race 16- Runner-Up

Image via MTV

To many fans, RuPaul's Drag Race 16 ended with two of the strongest individuals to ever make it to the final lip sync. In the end, it was Nymphia Wind who won it all, but a solid portion of the Drag Race fandom believed Sapphira Cristal and her impeccable track record deserved the crown in the end. Sapphira Cristal is a drag queen's drag queen. She is a well-rounded artist who proved she could do everything, no matter what challenge was presented to her. Her ability to make Ru laugh and finding a way to connect with the host allowed her to form a bond with her in a manner many others cannot achieve. In the end, it was not her time. If she ever has the desire to return for an All Stars season, be prepared to see her and her slew foot slay once again!

3 Katya

Drag Race 7- 5th Place; Drag Race All Stars 2- Runner-Up

Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova, but your dad just calls her Katya. As Drag Race's infamous high-class Russian whore, Katya has cemented herself as one of the all-time favorite queens to ever appear on Drag Race. In addition to her exceptional drag, Katya's dry wit and ability to confuse through humor, there has never been nor ever will be anyone like Katya. Thanks to her incredible friendship with her fellow RuPaul's Drag Race 7 bestie Trixie Mattel, the duo has catapulted to stardom, becoming two of the biggest names to ever come from the program. Their digital show UNHhhh is one of the most beloved Drag Race adjacent shows thanks to the pair's brilliant chemistry. When Katya returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2, she filled in Jinkx Monsoon's slot as the loveable underdog against the RoLaskaTox alliance. Alaska was the favorite to win going in, but the fans spoke their minds about their desire to see Katya snatch the crown. It just wasn't in the cards. The likelihood of ever seeing Katya competing again is slim to none. But she's another one who has proved that winning isn't the only means to success.

2 Manila Luzon

Drag Race 3- Runner-Up; Drag Race All Stars 1- 7th/8th Place; Drag Race All Stars 4- 6th Place

Image via World of Wonder

If you're still gagged that Naomi Smalls gave Manila Luzon the ax, you're not alone. Since arriving on Drag Race in Season 3, Manila Luzon became an instant star. Bringing in a balanced blend of camp, fashion, and theatricality, Manila Luzon was able to do it all. In the early days of Drag Race, the show favored fashion over humor due to the show's similarities to America's Next Top Model and Project Runway. There was no doubt that Raja was going to take the crown over her. But Manila displayed immense talent that fans knew would lead to a crown one day. The team twist during the first All Stars season prevented her full potential to win and then finding herself in the bottom the one time someone was willing to strike against her in the fourth All Stars season doomed her chances again. While she did not get the chance to host the Filipino iteration of the show, she is the host of Drag Den, another Filipino drag reality show. Manila Luzon is exceptional at the art of drag, and fans will never forget that.

1 BenDeLaCreme

Drag Race 6- 5th Place; Drag Race All Stars 3- 6th Place*

There is an alternate timeline somewhere that has BenDeLaCreme not eliminating herself during RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3. The terminally delightful drag artist showcased a style of drag that was true to her and perfect for showcasing the art of drag to a mainstream audience. With a theatrical background and a passion for honoring drag history, BenDeLaCreme is easily one of the most versatile artists to ever appear on the show. Everything she did had a purpose. DeLa had a rough run on Drag Race 6 due to the high-caliber cast and her unfortunate rivalry with Darriene Lake. But when she came to the All Stars, she was in it to win it. Her near perfect track record during her return season had her primed to win it all. And deservingly so. But the game got to her, and she felt it best to remove herself from the fray. Her passion for drag and theater has taken over the world as she has brought her solo shows and her annual holiday shows with Jinkx Monsoon to the masses, proving that her ability to wear every hat makes her one of the hardest working individuals in the business. Who knows what the Drag Race universe would look like with BenDeLaCreme in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9 streams Fridays on Paramount+. All seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+