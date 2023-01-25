Since first airing in 2009, there have been over forty competitive seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race. To say she done already done had herses would be putting it lightly. The drag reality competition has become a global phenomenon, giving a platform to performers the world over and entertaining a passionate, ever-expanding fan base - so to stand out as an amazing season, you better werk!

There are some key ingredients to make a season truly stand out. Memorable queens who stay with viewers long after watching, and snappy catchphrases that bear repeating long after the finale. Iconic runway looks are a must, and the all-important Snatch Game must be unforgettable (for the right reasons). Fun challenges should pop up, and although fans love to feast on the drama between queens, there's something even more delicious in seeing the cast support each other, moving beyond cattiness to camaraderie. On all fronts, there are some standout seasons that present tens, tens, tens across the board.

10 Holland, Season 1 (2020)

Holland's season one queens proved they were world-class competitors with some of the most impressive, polished looks in RPDR history. Envy Peru and Janey Jacké were consistently outstanding on the runway, serving sophisticated choices and perfect make-up. Another triumphant look was Sederginne's Marie Antoinette, whose hooped skirt opened to reveal shelves of cakes - a high-camp classic for the herstory books.

Far from being just "look queens," the Dutch competitors showcased comedic talents in a workout video challenge, and a strong Snatch Game featuring ChelseaBoy's impeccable performance as Joe Exotic. A truncated season compared to the American format, but the Dutch queens packed a punch.

9 Season 3 (2011)

With the format still finding its feet, there are elements of the older seasons of RPDR that feel jarring - particularly, watching the queens enter the Werk Room apologetically, rather than with the confidence they deserve. Yet season three is still one of the best for inspired looks and stand-out queens.

Four design challenges tested the queen's mettle for constructing garments and employing creative choices. Particularly memorable were Raja's looks, though other queens made lasting impressions: Yara Sofia, Shangela and Manila Luzon all hold space in the hearts and minds of fans. Season three also taught the important lesson that drag is not a contact sport, after a shocking interference during an ill-fated lip sync.

8 España, Season 2 (2022)

This season had the best talent extravaganza to date. An opera-singing queen, a duet with a puppet sidekick, and a performer dropping into the splits from a painful height were just a few shocking highlights that told audiences these queens were here to slay.

Onyx brought detailed and extravagant looks to the runway, from a nude-effect angel to a giant insect; Drag Sethlas was polished in flawless make-up and impossibly high heels; Juriji presented empowering looks that were challenging and ultra-feminine. This cast of high-caliber queens delivered something exciting every week.

7 Season 10 (2018)

Season ten featured memorable queens Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, lip-sync assassin Kameron Michaels and quotable queen: "Miss Vanjie...Miss Vanjie!...". Eureka also returned after sustaining a brutal knee injury the previous season, giving fans a satisfying redemption story.

Presenting superior looks throughout the season, Aquaria surprised with a sickening Snatch Game as Melania Trump. A particularly enjoyable episode took the franchise back to its roots, challenging the queens to make looks with unconventional materials in Drag on a Dime. This hadn't been done since season three, and yielded creative results.

6 UK, Season 2 (2021)

Filmed on the cusp of precedented and unprecedented times, this season paused filming for months due to COVID. It was interesting to see how emotional the contestants were when they returned. There was a shift in the air, and seeing the reality of the effects of lockdown hit home for viewers. Strength was borne from vulnerability, and the second half of the season felt palpably different.

The season presented a diversity of queens from the UK with Wales, Great Britain and Scotland represented, among them comedy queens, look queens and dancers. The song UK Hun is undeniably the best of the franchise, and contestant super group The United King Dolls went on to global tours and great success. Katie Price is an unmissable Snatch Game character, performed by the unforgettable Bimini Bon Boulash.

5 All Stars 2 (2016)

Featuring fan-favorite queens Katya, Ginger Minj and several season five alumni, All Stars 2 delivered the personalities fans were itching to see return for the crown. Alyssa Edwards and Coco Montrese were again in competition after a long-standing rivalry, and the troupe of RoLaskaTox, season five's toxic clique, had a major and necessary shift in power.

The change in format this season had the queens eliminating each other, allowing for vendettas and alliances to play out. Alaska delivered an iconic Snatch Game performance as Mae West, and the final song featuring the top four queens gave both the best ("But your Dad just calls me Katya") and worst ("I'm here to make it clear, I know you love me baby, that's why you brought me here") lyrics of any RuPaul song.

4 Season 12 (2020)

There was a lot to love about season twelve, and not only because its release coincided with a time when the world was shifting with lockdowns and losses, needing escapism, entertainment and the heartfelt connection of the show more than ever.

A beautiful hijab runway look from Jackie Cox brought guest judge Jeff Goldblum to tears. Gigi Goode and Jaida Essence Hall presented looks that had fans excited to see what they would bring to the runway each week. Gigi's Snatch Game as Maria the Robot was a dicey choice, but played to hilarious perfection. Catchphrases "Look over there!" and the perennially likable Heidi N' Closet's "Soft and supple" are as hard to forget as Crystal Methyd's fantastical fashions.

3 All Stars Season 7 (2022)

Featuring All Winners, it's hard to look past All Stars 7 for the best performances and looks of any season. The new, improved format made the queens support each other differently; in not throwing the best under the bus, fans got the chance to see all queens compete until the end. There was an ease in the competition, with the queens unapologetically showcasing the breadth of their talents.

The greatest Snatch Game performance came from Jinkx Monsoon, whose talents had gone from strength to strength since her 2013 win. Her Judy Garland is an unforgettable performance, as were the hilarious comedy roast and graduation speech challenges. Special mention to Trinity the Tuck, whose Snatch Games as Lucifer and Leslie Jordan were devilishly funny.

2 Season 5 (2013)

The off-beat Jinkx Monsoon faced tough bullying in season five, but inspirationally pulled through with the help of her catchphrase "water off a duck's back." She performed a brilliant Snatch Game as Little Edie, and ultimately triumphed against one of the most toxic trios in reality television: RoLaskaTox.

With an unexpected and much-beloved fifteenth queen in Lil' Poundcake, the entire cast of this season were top-notch. An incredible lip sync battle to Malambo No. 1, pageant drama between Coco Montrese and Alyssa Edwards (resulting in classic burns about the color orange) and a payoff of the underdog coming out on top made season five wildly watchable.

1 Season 6 (2014)

Some runway looks of season six take up permanent residence in the minds of RPDR fans: Courtney Act's wings, Milk's beard, and Ornacia - the oft-referenced head atop Vivacious' entrance look. The season presented a surprising acting challenge, with Darienne Lake stealing the show as a disembodied head, while Vivacious gave viewers precisely nothing in the same role (which was iconic in its own right).

The season six queens are some of the most enduring of the franchise - especially Bianca Del Rio, the funniest queen ever to grace the Werk Room. Her sass and wit kept every episode a comedic treat, taking up the unofficial mantle of season narrator. Between her Judge Judy, BenDeLaCreme's Maggie Smith and Adore Delano's Anna Nicole Smith,the season has an unmissable Snatch Game. With off-runway drama and an essential companion piece in Untucked, nothing beats season six for long-time fans or first-time viewers.

