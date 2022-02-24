Every reality show has one or two staples that fans look forward to every season. The Bachelor has the infamous first-meetings, Kid’s Baking Championship has “Food Imposters,” and Rupaul’s Drag Race has the "Snatch Game." A play on the Match Game that aired between the days of disco and the start of MTV, “Snatch Game” tests the queens' ability to impersonate a celebrity, improv, and most importantly - make RuPaul laugh like there is no tomorrow. Over the years, many, many queens have failed to do all of the above, but a handful of queens have gone on to be considered the Meryl Streeps of the game. They made RuPaul gasp for air laughing and impressed the fandom. Now it’s time to take a look at the queens who were so good on the original series of the franchise, they left audiences gooped and gagged. So much so, they deserve to be up on the stage of the Dolby Theater accepting their Oscar for Best Performance.

Bob the Drag Queen as Uzo Aduba - Season 8

Bob the Drag Queen was so good that she managed to pull off a two-in-one performance, but with one of her choices having already been done (and masterfully at that), a light had to be shined on her other. Bob went with the most beloved character from Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black: Crazy Eyes. A comedy queen, no one was worried about the eventual winner of season 8 when it came to this challenge as Bob was able to capture the signature insanity and charm that makes Crazy Eyes pop on screen.

Pandora Boxx as Carol Channing - Season 2

Bob the Drag Queen’s other celebrity was Carol Channing (Hello, Dolly!) and while amazing, it was done before by Pandora Boxx in the first-ever appearance of this challenge during season 2. Her performance in this game was so good that she rocked the Channing look once more when she appeared on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. She also mentioned on her reappearance on All Stars that her Carol impersonation was perhaps a little too good because even though it's been over a decade, she still has fans requesting that she say "Raspberries." It's a term that landed her the win, but that also haunts her. Talk about a blessing and a curse all rolled up into one.

Chad Michaels as Cher - Season 4

Drag queens don’t just appear out of thin air to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Many work their way to the main stage of the Emmy-winning series by paying their dues performing at local bars and clubs. Meaning many enter the competition with a celebrity impersonation or two under their belt for good keeping. Chad Micheals is one of those queens. She was rightfully confident during season 4 because she walked into the Werk Room ready to do Cher. From the multiple looks to the voice, it was a winner, baby.

Bianca Del Rio as Judge Judy - Season 6

Season 6 winner Bianca Del Rio is without a doubt one of the funniest queens to storm through Drag Race, that’s including every spin-off of the franchise. Bianca also played smart when it came time to do this challenge. Knowing RuPaul is a huge fan of Judge Judy, Bianca played to her audience while also pulling off a masterclass in improv with a gavel in hand.

Gigi Goode as Maria the Robot - Season 12

RuPaul talks to the queens ahead of most challenges, this one especially, and does like to give them advice and, oftentimes, push them to lean towards an impersonation that won’t land them in the bottom. He did that with Gigi Goode during the 12th season, and Gigi famously responded with one of the best moments of the series, “I understand your concern, but I do not have the same concern.” It’s a good thing Gigi didn’t listen because her Maria the Robot, as out of left field as it was, got her the win and proved that unconventional picks are fine just as long as they are, without a doubt, comedy gold.

Symone as Harriet Tubman - Season 13

Gigi Goode’s House of Avalon sister, Symone, may not have won this challenge during season 13, but her impersonation left the fandom screaming into the Twittersphere. While Maria the Robot was unconventional, the choice to do a historical figure like Harriet Tubman was a risk because there is a lot of seriousness wrapped up in her legacy, so one has to wonder, can a queen make a former slave turned icon of the people…funny? The answer is an astounding yes. Symone was a perfectionist throughout the season, but really let herself go in the acting challenges, and it’s the silly way she approached Harriet that took it over the top.

Jackie Cox as Lisa Rinna - Season 12

When picking someone to impersonate, one of the ways to do it right is to pick an angle. Jackie Cox went with two facts about Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills); she loves her husband, Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), and she isn’t shy about selling products. Those two elements, plus pulling off a great look, made Jackie’s Lisa this beautiful, chaotic caricature of an already extra personality.

BenDeLaCreme as Maggie Smith - Season 6

Countless talented queens have come and gone on this show but BenDeLaCreme has been able to remain a fan favorite since the sixth season for a myriad of reasons, including her Maggie Smith impersonation. For as random as the choice was, BenDeLaCreme came ready with not only top-tier jokes but also next-level makeup skills. Being hilarious is one thing, but pulling off the look that great? It’s no wonder she won that week.

Kennedy Davenport as Little Richard - Season 7

Doing a cis male for this challenge is a risk only a handful of queens has done, and it’s in part to what Kennedy Davenport did during the seventh season. She chose the charismatic Little Richard and gave a performance that one would see done by one of the greats from Saturday Night Live like Eddie Murphy complete with all the little noises the late singer was known to do. It was that good and remains one that future queens have tried to live up to, and one that fans can instantly recall with a mere mention of the phrase "Shut up."

Jinkx Monsoon as Little Edie - Season 5

Props can make or break a performance in this challenge. For Jinkx Monsoon, a can of "cat food” was her Oscar moment. Jinkx never failed to stand apart from her season 5 sisters throughout the competition. She was the artsy, crafty queen from Seattle up against glamorous, pageant, and alternative queens. In the end, her kooky nature led her to do, of all people, Edith Bouvier Beale known more famously as “Little Edie”, Jackie Kennedy's cousin whose life along with her mother's was documented in the film Grey Gardens. It was a choice, but it got her the win, pushed her towards the top, and eventually landed her the big win at the end of the season.

Pearl as Big Ang - Season 7

There was so much to love about Pearl’s “flazéda” appearance throughout the seventh season of Drag Race, especially the way she suddenly came alive as Angela Joyce "Big Ang" Raiola (Mob Wives) after appearing half asleep in previous weeks. It was nice for fans to see that Pearl was there to compete, and while this performance of a larger-than-life reality personality was next-level for the queen, it wasn’t enough to take the win that week. However, it did help show the judges what a competitor Pearl was, and that she was indeed wide awake and worthy of a top-four placement in the end.

