On February 2, 2009, something new arrived on Logo TV: a show hosted by RuPaul, a drag queen who enjoyed some mainstream success in the 90s but faced career setbacks in the 00s. The show, called RuPaul’s Drag Race, was a drag competition that iterated on America’s Next Top Model, putting nine drag queens through various challenges to determine America’s Next Drag Superstar. One episode, the queens would design an outfit with material from a dollar store; another episode, they would give female MMA fighters a makeover. On the whole, it was a modest affair: the production budget was not particularly high, and it was shot with a gauzy filter that made it look like the camera lens was smeared with Vaseline. When BeBe Zahara Benet was announced as the show’s first-ever winner, she won $20,000 in cash, $5,000 in makeup, and an ad campaign for a designer eyeglass company.

No one could have predicted what the show would become. Thirteen years later, Drag Race is more than a reality show, more than even a reality franchise. It’s become an institution and a cottage industry all its own. Millions of people around the globe, regardless of gender or sexuality, tune into Drag Race every week, reacting and recapping and unpacking all over social media. International spin-offs seem to pop up on a monthly basis: aside from the established spin-offs, like the ones in the UK or Canada, there are upcoming seasons in France, Sweden, the Philippines, and even Belgium. Some of the show’s alumni have gone on to sell out stadiums, attend the Met Gala, and start successful lines of cosmetics. There’s a Drag Race residency in Las Vegas, as well as biannual conventions that attract thousands of fans eager to meet their favorite queens. And in contrast to the first season, the most recent winner, Willow Pill, walked away from Season 14 with $150,000. It is, as one of RuPaul’s songs puts it, a “phenomenon,” and it shows no sign of slowing down. But is Drag Race good for drag?

RELATED: 'RuPaul's Drag Race': 6 Contestants Who Will Probably Never Appear On The Show Again

Image Via VH1

That’s a difficult question to answer; it’s like asking if the Internet was good for humanity, or if the Ice Age was good for the planet. Drag Race changed the world of drag so thoroughly, on every possible level, that it’s impossible to average out the pros and cons and declare it a net positive or negative. There are, as the show is happy to remind us, many positives. Drag Race thrust drag firmly back into the mainstream, lessening the stigma around an art form that has historically been marginalized and scorned. It has attracted new audiences to drag shows, happy to cheer on and tip their local queens. For the show’s alumni (affectionately known as “RuGirls”), it provides an opportunity to make drag a full-time gig, a prospect many drag queens have only dreamed of. And countless queens have been inspired by the show to pick up drag, some of whom (like Drag Race UK’s Krystal Versace) would go on to win the crown themselves.

However, while this writer may not fully agree with Jasmine Masters’ famous assertion that “RuPaul’s Drag Race done fucked up drag,” the negative consequences of the show’s success are hard to ignore. Drag Race’s current position in the zeitgeist means that it’s essentially the only source of drag mainstream audiences are likely to engage with. There are other drag-based competition shows, such as the horror-themed Dragula and the ballroom-focused Legendary, but neither show has - or aims for - Drag Race’s broader appeal. And while RuPaul often encourages queens and viewers to “know their herstory,” too many people burble on about “tea” and “shade” and “realness” without even so much as watching Paris is Burning, a documentary that depicts the impact trans people of color in the underground ballroom scene have had on the drag landscape. This means that drag and Drag Race are, in the eyes of the mainstream, one and the same, which is concerning when Drag Race’s conception of the art form is so narrow.

The drag seen on RuPaul’s Drag Race is artful, impressive, and tons of fun; however, it’s ultimately a very small part of a huge, multifaceted culture. Drag Race presents a very polished, very approachable form of drag that places a premium on glamour and comedy: even the most outré, unorthodox queens will be asked to put on a pageant gown and do a silly little acting challenge at some point. The runway looks grow more elaborate each season, and the lip syncs, previously used only for elimination, grow more plentiful, with recent seasons having whole episodes devoted to nothing but lip-syncing. (Ostensibly, this is because lip-syncing is an integral part of drag; more practically, it’s because lip syncs get the most engagement on social media.) Drag Race used to be more forgiving when it came to these things: Jinkx Monsoon won Season 5 with some iffy fashion and makeup, and Bianca Del Rio won Season 6 despite being a stand-up comedian who doesn’t lip sync. (Then again, as she’d likely be quick to point out, she never placed below safe anyway.) But nowadays, winners are expected to be the full package.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. Drag Race, after all, has been described as “the Olympics of drag,” and part of the thrill is watching artists perform at the absolute top of their game. But as runways grow more expensive (Season 1’s $20,000 cash prize would barely cover half a season’s worth of looks today) and queens injure themselves during performances trying to satisfy an audience that craves acrobatic stunts, it’s worth remembering that drag is much more than what’s shown on TV. There are hysterically funny queens who use drugstore makeup and wear muumuus that look like couch covers; there are breathtakingly conceptual makeup artists who can barely walk in heels; there are fascinating, talented people of all different identities who have no interest in this show. They’re all worthy of the audience’s respect, admiration, and tip money; they were around before Drag Race, and if/when the bubble bursts, they’ll be around after, too.